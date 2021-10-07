CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Court Bauer Considering Creating League For Female Wrestlers

By Joseph Lee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a media call to promote tonight’s MLW Fightland on VICE (via Fightful), MLW’s Court Bauer spoke about the possibility of starting a league for women’s wrestlers, after recently launching the women’s featherweight division. He said: “My plan, ultimately, looking back from 30,000 feet, my plan is, I don’t know...

