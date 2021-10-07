Today's Forum for Oct. 8
"If we had stayed in Afghanistan we'd have lost many more than 13 service members. Biden did the right thing." "I think the loss of life is tragic on any scale, but I’m confused by the rationale of some in how they interpret tragedy. The same people who think nearly 300 local deaths from a preventable virus is 'a tiny number' that is not to be worried about are the same people who are up in arms about tragic loss of life with the deaths of 13 strangers in Afghanistan. What formula are they using to decide when a preventable death is tragic? How do they determine when to be outraged by the failure of people to do the right thing?"www.dailycitizen.news
