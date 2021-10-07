CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US warns it could sanction Ethiopia after CNN reveals airline ferried weapons during Tigray war

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

The Biden administration has described a CNN report that Ethiopian Airlines shuttled weapons to Eritrea as “incredibly grave” and warned that it was prepared to impose sanctions on Ethiopia and any other parties who prolonged the conflict in Tigray. On Wednesday CNN revealed that Ethiopia’s government used its state-owned commercial...

