Packers' Chauncey Rivers: Done for the season

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Rivers (knee) suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday's practice and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Rivers will turn his attention toward making a recovery in time to participate in offseason activities next year. The Packers will no doubt shift him to IR in the near future. While handling a depth role during the first four games of the 2021 season, Rivers compiled two solo tackles.

www.cbssports.com

