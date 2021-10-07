Packers' Chauncey Rivers: Done for the season
Rivers (knee) suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday's practice and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Rivers will turn his attention toward making a recovery in time to participate in offseason activities next year. The Packers will no doubt shift him to IR in the near future. While handling a depth role during the first four games of the 2021 season, Rivers compiled two solo tackles.www.cbssports.com
