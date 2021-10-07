CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Brittany Murphy’s Husband: Facts About Simon Monjack, Who Died Of Similar Causes As Her

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f871p_0cK3qD3u00
Paul Hawthorne/Starpix/Shutterstock

It’s been nearly 12 years since Brittany Murphy’s sudden and tragic death. Towards the end of her life, the actress was married to writer Simon Monjack who died a year after her. Find out more about Brittany’s late-husband here.

The entertainment industry was shook by Brittany Murphy’s sudden death in December 2009 at 32-years-old. The actress wow-ed audiences when she starred in Clueless in 1995, and she went on to many more starring roles in movies such as 8 Mile, Just Married, and Girl, Interrupted. In December 2009, she was rushed to the hospital from her Los Angeles home and died. Her cause of death was revealed to be pneumonia.

Brittany met Simon Monjack in 2006, and the two got married in 2007. They stayed together until Brittany’s death in 2009. After the wedding, Brittany and her mom Sharon Murphy moved in with the screenwriter. Months after Brittany’s death, Simon also died in his home, after very similar causes of Brittany’s death at 40-years-old. Find out more about Brittany’s husband Simon Monjack here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZSlP_0cK3qD3u00
Brittany and Simon were married from 2006 until her death in 2009. (Paul Hawthorne/Starpix/Shutterstock)

How did Brittany & Simon meet?

Brittany and Simon allegedly met when the actress was just 17-years-old. Shortly after her death, Simon appeared on Larry King Live with Sharon and discussed how he and the star had first come in contact when she was a teen. He said that he’d photographed her and “became friends” with Brittany and her mom. “I would visit her on the sets and see Sharon. And, you know, it was very — she was infectious, an infectious angel,” he said.

Prior to meeting Simon, Brittany had brief relationships with Ashton Kutcher and key grip Joe Macaluso, whom she was engaged to from 2005 to 2006, via CBS News. The 8 Mile star wed the writer in a small Jewish ceremony in April 2007. Brittany’s marriage to Simon surprised many people, and the star opened up about their marriage in an interview with OK Magazine. “The easiest decision I ever made in my life was getting married,” she said, via MTV. “He’s flown around the world to make sure we spend every single night together.”

Simon was a screenwriter

Simon worked in Hollywood prior to getting married to Brittany. The two productions he’d worked on were Factory Girl in 2006 and Two Days, Nine Lives in 2001, according to his IMDb. He was a writer for both movies, a producer and director for Two Days, Nine Lives and an executive producer for Factory Girl.

How did Simon die?

Brittany collapsed in her Hollywood home on the morning of December 20, 2009 and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She was pronounced dead later that morning. Coroners said that her death “appears to be natural” and listed her cause of death as “deferred.” Months later it was revealed that she had died from complications of pneumonia and anemia.

About five months after the Clueless star’s passing, Simon was found dead in the pair’s home by Brittany’s mom on May 23, 2010, via E! News. It was later reported that Simon also died due to complications from anemia and pneumonia, just like Brittany had. Rumors swirled that the pneumonia was caused by mold in the couple’s home, but the speculation was quickly debunked, according to ABC News. “It is unusual to have two people die of similar circumstances with pneumonia. We’ve been looking at it and saying, ‘Something isn’t right.’ I’m not saying you can’t get pneumonia from mold, but we did all the tests on it — mold did not come up in the toxicology reports,” Los Angeles County assistant chief coroner Ed Winter told ABC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFewP_0cK3qD3u00
Simon died less than a year after Brittany from the same causes. (Jss Images/BEI/Shutterstock)

Simon had legal issues

Shortly after Brittany’s death, problems from Simon’s past began to surface. Simon had had warrants out for his arrest in Virginia in 2005 for credit card fraud and theft charges, according to the New York Post. He was also sued for nearly $500,000 in 2006 by a New York mortgage firm. His ex-wife Simone Bienne also sued him in 2006 for $63,000. Ahead of the release of the HBOMax documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy? director Cynthia Hill noted that Brittany’s husband had a “pattern” of troubling behavior. “He was a disturbed individual who was used to conning people and Brittany was one of his last victims,” she told People in October 2021. “There was a pattern of behavior that became very obvious the more research that we did.”

Simon was married before Brittany

Prior to Brittany, Simon was married to British TV personality Simone Bienne from 2001 until 2006. The pair had wed in a Las Vegas ceremony, via The Sun. Simone has made appearances on various talk shows, most notably Live From Studio Five in 2010, according to her IMDb page. While not much is known about her marriage to Simon, a friend of hers said that it was troubling in a 2009 interview with DailyMail. “She suffered years of hell with that man,” the friend said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mediaite.com

Brittany Murphy Documentary Claims She was in ‘So Much Pain’ Before Death: ‘She Had Bambi Legs and Couldn’t Stand Up’

HBO has dropped the trailer for the latest documentary on the sudden death of 32-year-old actress Brittany Murphy, alleging that she was in “so much pain” before she died. The documentary, titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, will air October 14 on HBO Max and aims to explore the final days before Murphy’s death in 2009, including her relationship with her husband Simon Monjack, who died from similar causes just five months later.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chilling Details About Brittany Murphy's Final Days Revealed in New Doc: 'She Was in So Much Pain'

Almost 12 years after Brittany Murphy collapsed at home in 2009, mysteries still surround her shocking death. Now a new documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, airing on HBO Max Oct. 14, reveals more chilling details about Murphy's final days and her relationship with her husband, Simon Monjack, 40, who strangely died just five months after her from similar causes.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Christopher Meloni’s Wife: Everything To Know About Sherman Williams & Their 26 Year Marriage

Christopher Meloni has become a memorable TV icon over the years, but who is his wife? Learn that and more, here. Although Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni, 60, has risen to great Hollywood heights, there’s one thing that’s kept him grounded: his wife of 26 years, Doris Sherman Williams, 61. Below we take a closer look at the interesting story behind the lovebirds’ long-standing partnership and see how Christopher celebrates life with his wife and kids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Virginia State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
talesbuzz.com

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ offers chilling new details

On a Sunday morning in December of 2009, Brittany Murphy suddenly collapsed in the bathroom of the West Hollywood home she shared with her husband, Simon Monjack. Later that morning, the petite, doe-eyed actress was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was soon pronounced dead. Authorities initially said that the 32-year-old died from a lethal combination of pneumonia and prescription drugs, but a new two-part documentary delves deeper into the mysterious, nefarious circumstances around her tragic death and her troubled relationship with Monjack.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

What People Forget About Brittany Murphy Thanks To The Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding Her Death, According To New Documentary Director

While death is a part of life for all of us, the public tends to have a strong reaction anytime beloved performers pass away. And when the circumstances of their death are mysterious, it can sometimes eclipse the legacy of their work and life. Late actress Brittany Murphy is the subject of a new documentary, and the director explained what most people forget as a result of her death.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Brittany Murphy ‘wasn’t herself’ before her sudden death at 32, doc says: ‘She just seemed so sad’

Brittany Murphy’s sudden death still raises questions 12 years later. The late American actress is the subject of a new HBO Max documentary airing on Oct. 14 titled "What Happened, Brittany Murphy?" which promises to reveal "chilling details" about her final days. It also explores her relationship with her husband, British screenwriter and producer Simon Monjack.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Brittany Murphy Couldn’t Stand Up on Her Own in Final Days: New Doco

Brittany Murphy, the Clueless star who died in 2009 from a combination of pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication, “wasn’t herself” near the end of her life, according to People. The magazine reports that a makeup artist had been alarmed by the star’s appearance on the set of her last film. “Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad,” the artist recalled. “She was in so much pain. She had Bambi legs and couldn’t stand up.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Brittany Murphy
Person
Simon Monjack
Person
Larry King
talesbuzz.com

‘She was in so much pain’ before death

Brittany Murphy’s mysterious 2009 death still baffles fans 12 years later and the upcoming HBO Max documentary, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?,” reveals many new details surrounding the “Clueless” star’s untimely, sudden passing. According to People, the doc will detail her relationship with her late husband, British producer Simon Monjack. Murphy...
CELEBRITIES
People

Brittany's Mother-in-Law Says the Whole Family Is Devastated

Brittany Murphy‘s mother in law, Linda Monjack, has opened up about the family’s shock and grief in the wake of the actress’s untimely death over the weekend. “He has lost the love of his life,” Monjack says of her son, the British screenwriter Simon Monjack, in an interview with The Jewish Chronicle.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Brittany Murphy’s death to be explored in new documentary

Brittany Murphy’s life and death is set to be explored in a new documentary, titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy?In particular, the HBO Max film will focus on the actor’s last days before her tragic death at the age of 32.Murphy has been the subject of multiple rumours and conspiracy theories over the years.Her death was initially cited as being from “natural causes”, but the cause was later listed as pneumonia, with secondary factors of iron-deficiency anaemia and multiple drug intoxication.Both Murphy’s mother and husband rejected the findings and said her death was caused by a heart condition. Just a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Las Vegas#Movies#Brittany Simon#Cbs News#Jewish#Ok Magazine
Best Life

New Details Emerge About Brittany Murphy's "Bizarre" Death in HBO Doc

In December 2009, actor Brittany Murphy died suddenly and mysteriously at only 32 years old. While the Clueless star's official cause of death was pneumonia, she was also found to be anemic and taking a combination of legal medications. The situation was further complicated when Murphy's husband, English screenwriter and producer Simon Monjack, died from pneumonia and anemia only six months later at age 40.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Digital Courier

New Brittany Murphy documentary investigates late actress' final weeks

Brittany Murphy's husband "was a disturbed individual" who conned people, a new documentary has claimed. The 'Clueless' actress tragically died in 2009 at the age of 32 after collapsing at home with a coroner's report stating that her passing was the result of untreated pneumonia, combined with anaemia and drug intoxication from prescription and over-the-counter medications, including painkillers and cold medicine.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

New Doc Explores Unsettling Details About Brittany Murphy’s Final Days & ‘Disturbed’ Husband

It’s been over a decade since Brittany Murphy’s sudden death, but many questions about the tragedy remain unanswered. While we may never understand exactly why the star and her husband, Simon Monjack, strangely died from similar causes just five months apart in 2009 and 2010, a new HBO Max docuseries is sharing more chilling details about the star’s final days — and some curiously sketchy facts about Monjack, whom the project’s director describes as a “disturbed individual.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Brittany Murphy Battled Flu-Like Symptoms Before Death

Brittany Murphy had taken prescription medication and was experiencing flu-like symptoms before her death, and her mother reported the actress also had suffered from diabetes, a coroner spokesman tells PEOPLE. An autopsy on the Clueless star, who died Sunday at age 32, was underway Monday. A toxicology test for the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Effingham Radio

HBO Max Film Documents Brittany Murphy’s Final Days

The forthcoming HBO Max documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? promises to reveal details about the Clueless actress’s final days and her relationship with her husband, Simon Monjack. According to People’s account of the documentary, Monjack had a history of conning people and even abandoned his pregnant former fiancé in New...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
81K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy