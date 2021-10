The rainy season is coming to an end in Ethiopia’s conflict zones, which means that the fighting season could be about to begin. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, freshly sworn in for a new five-year term on Monday, has been massing government forces near Tigray, a rebellious province in the country’s north. Barring de-escalation, the consequences — especially for the 6 million people of Tigray, at growing risk of famine — could be catastrophic.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO