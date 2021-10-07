Friendly's Triggers Turnaround with Constant Innovation
Around this time last year, the COVID pandemic pushed Friendly’s to the edge. After losing money and repeatedly borrowing under its credit facilities, the 86-year-old concept declared bankruptcy in November despite efforts to reduce cash burn and restore profitability. For $2 million, the roughly 130-unit chain was placed into the hands of Amici Partners Group, which is affiliated with Smoothie Factory and RedBrick Pizza parent BRIX Holdings.www.fsrmagazine.com
