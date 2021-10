Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. It seems like not a week goes by without us seeing some restaurant using Instagram, Facebook or TikTok to promote its bottomless brunch in Philadelphia. We’ll occasionally spot bottomless brunch signs in places like Old City and Manayunk. In fact, we here at Foobooz just got a press release from a restaurant imploring us to tell readers about their brand new bottomless brunch in Philadelphia (we’re not naming names). Twenty-five bucks gets you all the mimosas or bloody marys you can drink on Saturdays and Sundays. The problem: bottomless brunch in Philadelphia is illegal. Actually, bottomless brunch is illegal in all of Pennsylvania. You can thank those fun-killing politicians in Harrisburg.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO