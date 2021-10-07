CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University use of public-private development partnerships starts to pick up after slow 2020

By 42288,42088
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a quiet 2020, colleges and universities are starting to return to an increasingly popular option for real estate development that mitigates overall risk and reduces upfront costs: public-private partnerships.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Sharp Alpha Advisors Closes $10 Million Sports Betting Fund

Sharp Alpha Advisors, a venture capital and advisory firm that specializes in sports betting, has closed its first $10 million fund. Led by managing partner Lloyd Danzig, the group invests primarily into early-stage gambling technology companies. It has made 11 investments to date, including motorsport fantasy operator GridRival, gambling exchange Prophet and free-to-play platform PickUp. Sharp Alpha plans to spend half of the $10 million on initial commitments and reserve the rest for follow-on investments into portfolio companies that show the most promise. Its 11 investments to date make up more than half of that initial $5 million allotment, Danzig said. The fund...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque, NM
936
Followers
1K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albuquerque

Comments / 0

Community Policy