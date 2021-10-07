CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Alice Cooper Saw Syd Barrett Laugh at Cornflakes: Exclusive

By Bryan Rolli
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alice Cooper was no stranger to hedonism in his heyday, but even he was shocked by Syd Barrett's drug intake when he met Pink Floyd. The veteran shock-rocker revisits pivotal moments in his life and career in "Who I Really Am: The Diary of a Vampire," the latest installment in Audible's Words + Music series. In an exclusive excerpt, which you can hear below, Cooper recalls spending time with Pink Floyd while both bands were still making a name for themselves in the late '60s.

