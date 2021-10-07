When Alice Cooper Saw Syd Barrett Laugh at Cornflakes: Exclusive

One of the best visual stage shows you'll see, with a top-notch and immaculately-rehearsed band of seasoned pros that never miss a note, led by one of the best showmen in the business through a DEEP catalog of incredible and legendary rock songs. There is not one even one small negative that I can find about the entire experience last night. I've seen him before and it's always that good. Even watching Neanderthal Guy Fieri and his pal Ronnie Van Can't that sat in front of us on the lawn last night was a source of true entertainment.

