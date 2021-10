TFW when you beat the Niners, but lost to the Titans, who just lost to the freaking Jets. Illustration : Getty Images. The NFC West is the best division in football. Don’t give me any of that AFC North business. I love the Browns and Ravens. I think the Bengals are on the upswing of their rebuild, but Cincy and the Steelers are still definitely not contenders in the AFC. Any team in the NFC West could win the conference given the right circumstances, and that’s what makes inter-divisional games like the one tonight so important.

