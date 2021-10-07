Rock on: Explore Zen-ful art of rock weaving in Sue Kuennen's Oct. 17 workshop

WATERLOO – Don’t let the idea of rock weaving tie you in knots. You’re not actually weaving rocks — you’re weaving around rocks. It’s a Zen thing. Sue Kuennen, who lives on a farm in rural Fayette County, is an expert rock weaver. She is an award-winning basket weaver, teacher and a lifetime member of the Iowa Basket Weavers guild and a full-time rehabilitation nurse at Mayo Clinic. She also is a master gardener and modern-day pioneer woman with a penchant for living history.