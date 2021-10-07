CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

For Lisa Ling, Being a Minority Woman at Work Means Standing Up for Herself

By Jenny Singer
Glamour
Glamour
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Lisa Ling shares her personal cellphone number with every person that she interviews. “I’m not great about setting boundaries,” she says with a laugh. Ling’s interview subjects tend to be people who are marginalized and might otherwise not be asked for their stories—sex workers, incarcerated people, former gang members, teenagers who are registered sex offenders.

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Lisa Ling goes personal with CNN's This Is Life as she explores the history of anti-Asian racism

Sunday's Season 8 premiere of Ling's CNN documentary series is the first of eight installments that examine how today’s divisive and often intractable issues involving race, gender and equality are rooted in troubling events from the nation’s past. Sunday's episode, titled “The Legacy of Vincent Chin" based on the 1980s anti-Asian racism murder victim, was prompted from Ling receiving racists tweets after then-President Trump called COVID the "China virus" last year. “I saved the tweet: ‘I hope you and your kids die from the Wuhan virus,'" says Ling.
TV & VIDEOS
metalinjection

Woman Pictured In Iconic CONVERGE Jane Doe Artwork Reveals Herself

Chances are that you've seen the iconic artwork of Converge's 2001 album Jane Doe. The art depicts the head of a woman that dissolves into different, clashing textures against a yellowish background. Much like the term Jane Doe, the woman on the front of the album has remained a mystery for years. At least until recently, when model Audrey Marnay posted on social media claiming to be Jane Doe.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Ling
Person
Alexa
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Duo Expecting Another Girl

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and wife, Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R et al) revealed on Instagram that they’re expecting another daughter. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, Everleigh, who will be 2 on September 22. Check out the gender reveal here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Cnn#The Oprah Winfrey Network#National Geographic#Take Out#American#Asian
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Tamron Hall producer quits amid charges of ‘toxic’ work environment

Amid charges that ABC host Tamron Hall has created a “toxic” work environment at her eponymous “Tamron Hall Show,” executive producer Candi Carter has left her job, according to a new report. “Candi was so done with Tamron that she requested that ABC take her off the show,” network insiders...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blackchronicle.com

Missing Instagram Fitness Influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims Found in Hospital After Month-Long Search

Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that fitness influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims was missing. After a month-long search, the 30-year-old has been found. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) confirmed to PEOPLE that the search is over. NBC News reported that Ca’Shawn was found at a Los Angeles-area hospital on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Says It Was “Very Scary” Not Knowing Where Paris Hilton Was When She Was Out Partying As A Teen

Kathy Hilton has been the breakout star this season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Which is no small feat considering everything else that’s going on. But while we have been getting to know Kathy, her daughter Paris Hilton has long been in the spotlight. Paris is known for her partying and now Kathy is […] The post Kathy Hilton Says It Was “Very Scary” Not Knowing Where Paris Hilton Was When She Was Out Partying As A Teen appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
talentrecap.com

What Happened With Julianne Hough? ‘AGT’ Judge Ousted After One Season

Julianne Hough became one of the most popular pro dancers in Dancing with the Stars history during her time on the show. Fans were buzzing when she was announced as a judge on America’s Got Talent in Season 14. Hough proved that she is a triple threat throughout her career full of huge achievements. Why did Hough exit AGT after only one season?
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy