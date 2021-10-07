CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

USF’s Yolisha Jackson is Making a 40-Year Commitment to Black Women in Basketball

By Naya Samuel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgM86_0cK3oPC800

The player, turned coach, turned recruiter, is building a deeply personal, lifelong community of Black women in the sport.

Sports Illustrated and Empower Onyx are putting the spotlight on the diverse journeys of Black women across sports—from the veteran athletes, to up-and-coming stars, coaches, executives and more—in the series, Elle-evate: 100 Influential Black Women in Sports.

For Yolisha Jackson, the dream to coach a Division I women’s basketball team to greatness was about more than just recruiting star athletes and calling plays. It was about building a deep-rooted community of strong, connected talented Black women who not only believe in their own potential excellence but are willing to put in the hard work to make everyone else around them believers, too.

Before joining the University of South Florida as the assistant coach and recruitment coordinator for women’s basketball, Jackson spent time intentionally learning the sport and its hierarchy, and then leveraged relationships to reach players who often bristled under heavy-handed structure and authority. She recognized that to be able to develop their athletic ability, she had to be able to cultivate a genuine connection with their personal individuality.

“At first it was very hard for me to not be friends with my players because we were the same age,” Jackson recalls. “Naturally, we gravitate towards people like us, so I was also gravitating towards them. It was a beautiful thing looking back, being able to help them. Not just on the court, but with their hair, or how they wanted to be treated or their voice. Whatever it was.”

No matter the role or environment, Jackson established herself as a confident, reliable presence to those around her: from the start of her career as a player at Jacksonville University; to leading recruitment efforts for Kennesaw State University and the Air Force Falcons; to assistant, and then head coach, at South Alabama University.

Jackson’s varied experience, thoughtful leadership, purposeful guidance and focused attention earned the respect and affection of the young women, on and off the court. She doesn’t have time for hubris; she’s humble—almost to a fault—which makes her often deflect attention from her own personal feats. But there’s no denying Jackson’s credibility—her reputation for long hours, studied practice and determination speaks for itself.

During her playing days, Jackson was only the second player in Jacksonville University history to score more than 1,000 points. She graduated as the single-season record holder for points per game, free throws made and free throws attempted, as well as career free throws made. After such a successful campaign on the court, transitioning to a career that included both coaching and recruiting was a natural next step—especially considering the Jackson family’s history.

Jackson’s father, Howard, is an Austin Peay State Hall of Famer who has been coaching since the early 1970s. It was her dad’s success that made it possible for Jackson to even imagine a career in coaching for herself—and now she hopes her journey and leadership will inspire young Black women of the future.

“It’s so important for African-American female athletes to see themselves in powerful positions—whether it’s as a coach, athletic trainer or the director of marketing. It is so important for us to be there for these kids,” she says. “When I went to school, there weren’t a lot of Black people in leadership roles in athletics, period. They need to see more of us around in every capacity.”

Jackson is used to being the only Black person in rooms of powerful people within the industry. That’s why she’s committed to making sure her players are keenly aware that opportunities do exist for them in executive and leadership roles that are traditionally held by white men and women. She’s always thinking beyond the next shot, the next game, the next season for her players to keep them motivated and upward-bound.

The opportunity to witness her players grow more empowered, more assured and more self-reliant is the ultimate reward for Jackson. “Getting them ready for this world, for whatever comes next—I think all of the Black women in my profession take it as a privilege and an honor to be able to recruit and help mold and shape younger Black women,” she says. “We’ve got to be the ones that take care of ourselves in a sense, and help us out.”

Now in her 17th year in the industry, Jackson recently gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Zoe. She was amazed by the unexpected presents, notes, cards and flowers from former players—the ones she nurtured as if they were her firstborns—who were so ecstatic that their favorite coach was becoming a mom.

“One of the things I say in recruiting is of course we’re going to win games. but more importantly, we’re going to be around each other,” Jackson says. “When you get married, I want a wedding invite. When there are big milestones in your life, I hope you think enough of me and say, I want coach to be here , or I have to let her know . This is not just a four-year decision—it’s a 40-year decision.”

For Jackson, that 40-year decision is really a lifetime of family ties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MEBc4_0cK3oPC800

Naya Samuel is a contributor for Empower Onyx , a diverse multi-channel platform celebrating the stories and transformative power of sports for Black women and girls.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation. Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSJM

SMC Hires Women’s Basketball Coach

The reintroduction of athletics to Southwestern Michigan College continues full speed ahead as Jeanine Wasielewski has been hired as the new women’s basketball coach. She’s originally from the South Bend area, played Division I basketball at Northwestern University, and worked in information technology for years before coaching college basketball. Wasielewski took coaching jobs in Denver, Chicago, and at Penn State. She tells WSJM News the SMC opportunity was a perfect fit.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Union

Siena women's basketball gets clean start under Jim Jabir

LOUDONVILLE - Under new head coach Jim Jabir, the Siena women's basketball team has borrowed a mantra called "Sweeping the Shed" from the highly successful New Zealand All-Blacks rugby team. Every player has to clean up after herself, whether it's picking up the basketballs or towels after practice. "We take...
LOUDONVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Black Women#Black People#Jacksonville University#Kennesaw State University#The Air Force Falcons
Bangor Daily News

The UMaine women’s basketball team looks a lot different this year

University of Maine graduate student and All-America East basketball player Maeve Carroll found herself in an interesting situation this summer. She spent most of it in Orono where she was surrounded by her freshman and sophomore teammates as they worked out together in preparation for the upcoming season. “Man, I...
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Mike Woodson says Trayce Jackson-Davis can make jumpers if he just shoots them

How does a first team All-Big Ten, third team All-American, and Wooden Award finalist forward improve his already dominant game?. That Trayce Jackson-Davis was able to accomplish those lofty accolades without posing much of a threat to score outside of the paint, and while not really trusting his right hand, speaks volumes to just how powerful his core competencies are.
BASKETBALL
chatsports.com

USF Women’s Hoops Announces AAC Slate

TAMPA (Sept. 30, 2021) – The defending AAC Champion USF women's basketball team learned the road it will travel to attempt to repeat when the American Athletic Conference announced conference schedules on Thursday. Entering his 21st season as head coach of the USF women's basketball program, Jose Fernandez and his...
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany women’s basketball leaning on experience

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The season is approaching for the University at Albany women’s basketball team. The Great Danes held their first official practice Wednesday. Colleen Mullen is entering her fourth year at the helm for the Danes. UAlbany is looking to build on last season, finishing the year 7-11. They have the returners to do just that. Four of five starters last year are back, with even more experience under their belts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Auburn women's basketball coach picks up highly regarded commitments

AUBURN, Alabama–New Auburn women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris and her assistants have been extremely busy on the recruiting front for the 2022 signee class. On Tuesday night the Tigers added a seventh verbal commitment, and a very important one, from junior college All-American guard JaKayla Johnson. Johnson, who can play...
AUBURN, AL
Sun-Journal

Young UMaine women’s basketball squad hopes to surprise people

ORONO — Head coach Amy Vachon looks at the roster of primarily freshmen and sophomores, and she smiles. “I don’t know how many people expect a lot out of us this year, and that’s great. We love it,” Vachon, an Augusta native entering her fifth full season as head coach of the University of Maine women’s basketball team, said following Tuesday’s practice.
mainstreetpreps.com

Why Pickett County’s Amonett twins committed to Alabama-Huntsville basketball

Zach and Will Amonett always dreamed of playing college basketball together. When University of Alabama in Huntsville coach John Shulman offered the Pickett County twin brothers that opportunity early last week, they didn’t have to think twice. “It was a no-brainer,” Zach said. The Amonetts officially announced their pledge to...
ttusports.com

Home times announced for Tech women's basketball

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Fans looking to schedule their visits to the Hooper Eblen Center for Tennessee Tech women's basketball in the 2021-22 season now know the times as the home game start times were announced on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles enter their sixth season with Kim Rosamond at the helm,...
chatsports.com

MM 9.30: Maryland women’s basketball’s Brenda Frese inducted into The Washington D.C. Metro Basketball Hall of Fame

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese will officially be inducted into the Washington D.C. Metro Hall of Fame on Oct. 2, the program announced Wednesday evening. The ceremony will take place at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. The ceremony will also welcome fellow basketball legends such as...
MARYLAND STATE
Danville Commercial-News

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Illinois adds Rayner

CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois women's basketball program has added Jasmin Rayner, a former three-sport standout at John Burroughs School in St. Louis, to the roster for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Rayner, a 5-8 freshman guard from Edwardsville and joins the Illini program as a walk-on. During her time at JBS, Rayner starred for the Bombers' basketball, volleyball, and track & field programs, earning a spot on the varsity for each team beginning her freshman year. She was a two-time member of the Missouri Academic All-State team, earning the designation in both basketball (2019) and volleyball (2019). As a member of the track & field program, Rayner recorded three top-20 state marks, finishing 15th in discus in both 2018 and 2021, and placing 16th in shot in 2018. Rayner also led the JBS volleyball program to a first-place district finish in 2020.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Post and Courier

CSU releases women's basketball schedule

Charleston Southern has unveiled its 2021-22 women’s basketball schedule. In their first season under new coach Clarisse Garcia, the Bucs aim to better marks from last season when they finished 6-17 overall and 4-14 against Big South foes. The non-conference slate features five home games inside Buccaneer Fieldhouse, including a...
NEWS10 ABC

New faces clicking early for the Siena women’s basketball team

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jim Jabir led the first practice of his second stint as head coach of the Siena women’s basketball team on Tuesday. Jabir, entering his 34th year as a collegiate head coach, is making his return to Siena after leading the Saints from 1987 to 1990. Not...
LOUDONVILLE, NY
wevv.com

UE Women's Basketball Begins a New Era

April 20th was the easy part. Since then, Robyn Scherr-Wells and her squad have done the heavy lifting of turning around a UE program that has struggled to compete the past 4 seasons, winning just 16 games, while losing 97. Not an easy task, but as the first week of official practices begin, the optimism around the new-look Aces hasn't waned.
State College

Penn State Men’s Basketball: Target Otega Oweh Commits to Oklahoma

Penn State men’s basketball target four-star shooting guard Otega Oweh verbally committed to Oklahoma on Friday evening, bucking a longtime held assumption that Oweh would eventually end up in State College. Oweh took an official visit to Oklahoma on the first day of September. He had officially visited Penn State...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy