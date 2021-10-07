FINLAND NAMES THE FIRST THREE MEMBERS OF ITS MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY TEAM

Canadian GM Doug Armstrong has named Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Alex Pietrangelo to the men's 2022 Olympic team for Beijing, China. For Crosby and McDavid, there was no surprise there. Both are among the best players in the world, with Crosby set to play in his third Olympics after winning gold in 2010 and 2014. For McDavid, though, this will be his first time playing for Canada at the top stage after representing his country at the men's World Championship and various junior events.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO