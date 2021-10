Who: Florida 4-2 (2-2 SEC) vs. LSU 3-3 (1-2 SEC) Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La. Last Week: The Tigers ventured to Commonwealth Stadium and were run over by Kentucky 42-21, and it wasn’t that close. The Wildcats led 35-7 in the fourth quarter as the temperature on Ed Orgeron’s coaching seat became hot enough to boil shrimp on. The Tigers began the season as a darkhorse pick to win the SEC West, or at least make it to the Las Vegas Bowl. Now they’ve gone 8-8 since their 2019 national championship, and Orgeron seems unable to stop the slide.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO