In hopes of App Store changes, Paddle develops an alternative to Apple’s payments system

By Sarah Perez
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a big bet and not one that’s clear to pay off. Paddle says its system will provide developers with access to customer data throughout their lifecycle; will offer a combination of direct subscription management and tools to pause subscriptions; and will support other payment mechanisms, like PayPal. It will also allow developers to manage their own refunds, which is something many developers have wanted for some time. Its fees would be 10% on transactions under $10 and 5% on transactions over $10. That’s less than Apple’s fees of 30% (which drop to 15% for year two of subscription-based apps, and for small businesses program and Apple News Partner program participants.)

IN THIS ARTICLE
