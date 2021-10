Families of 22 people who died in the Manchester Arena bombing have been promised that any mistakes by police or the security services will not be covered up during an ongoing inquiry.At a hearing on Friday, the bereaved’s lawyers asked for “maximum exposure” of any oversights and failings of the authorities in the run-up to the terrorist attack on 22 May 2017.The public inquiry is to explore the issue of whether the MI5 and counter-terror police could or should have prevented suicide bomber Salman Abedi and his brother Hashem from scheming and carrying out the murder of 22 people at...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO