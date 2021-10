Harbin, in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province, is providing subsidies of up to 100,000 yuan (US$15,497) for homebuyers under 35. The city, a provincial capital, said it would also encourage developers with good credit profiles to re-embark on presale activity sooner than allowed earlier. Such companies can now apply for presale permits for each block, as long as work on one floor of a tower higher than eight storeys or two floors of a tower less than eight storeys has been completed. Earlier, its government said in 2019 that presale permits could can only be approved when two-thirds of a block had been fully completed.

REAL ESTATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO