Bitcoin has been on a tear, but it doesn't look like retail traders are driving the action, according to data from market making firm B2C2. The firm, which has begun circulating a new weekly note to clients with analysis of the market, said overall the market has recently been "moderately biased to the buy-side." At the time of writing, bitcoin was trading at $57,257, up more than 40% from its lows at the end of September. Ether, meanwhile, is up more than 28% from its lows in September.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO