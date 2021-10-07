CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Sony Xperia 5 III review: Small yet sumptuous

By Robert Triggs
Android Authority
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony brings most of its best technology to a more palatable price but the Xperia 5 III flirts with a few too many compromises to make it a smash hit. Sony is back with its second 2021 smartphone powered by flagship specifications with the Xperia 5 III. Sony’s more compact smartphone sits as a slightly less expensive alternative to the $1,299 Sony Xperia 1 III while still packing in nearly all the company’s bells and whistles.

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones review

The Sony WH-1000XM4 deliver excellent noise-cancellation and surprising sound quality all in a lightweight, comfortable design. While they don't look significantly different from their predecessors, a number of new features including multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor all help the WH-1000XM4 claim the title of best headphones in 2021.
ELECTRONICS
allaboutwindowsphone.com

By popular demand: Lumia 950 vs Sony Xperia 5 iii imaging

Lumia 950 XL (2015) Sony Xperia 5 iii (2021) Dedicated camera shutter button and launch key, main specs:. 20MP PureView f/1.9 1/2.4" BSI sensor, Phase Detection auto-focus, 1.5x lossless digital zoom (in 8MP oversampled mode, and lossy digital after that), OIS. Dedicated camera shutter button and launch key, main specs:
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Beautiful, Yet Gigantic: Panasonic 70-200mm F2.8 Lumix S Pro Review

The 70-200mm f2.8 is revered among photographers for its versatile yet bright design. The mid-to-telephoto workhorse, however, is often heavy. The Panasonic 70-200mm f2.8 Lumix S Pro is the epitome of both the category’s versatility and weight. With up to seven stops of stabilization when combined with in-body stabilization, the lens delivers steady shots even at the telephoto end. But, at almost 3.5 pounds, it’s also heavier than mirrorless options from Canon, Sony, and Nikon.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Mobile#Sony Xperia 5#Xperia
Phone Arena

iPhone 13 mini review: the small phone that's actually good

Flagship smartphones are great, right? Super-smooth performance, awesome cameras, huge screens to enjoy your content on. But hold on — those huge screens demand a lot of room in your pocket. Some people are not fans of lugging around a slab for a smartphone. There are people out there that...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Xiaomi flagship to feature 6.55-inch 4K display topping pixel density of Sony Xperia 1 III

Things are looking good for Xiaomi as the company is one of the top smartphone manufacturers in the world despite not having a presence in the states. It also has been quite innovative; for example, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is the first smartphone to charge wired at 120W. And now, according to China's TENAA (that country's version of the FCC), we could soon see a new handset with the model number 2109119BC called the Xiaomi CC11 Pro.
CELL PHONES
photographyblog.com

Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD for Sony Alpha Mirrorless Cameras

The Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD is the world's first mirrorless zoom lens with a maximum wide-open aperture of F2. The 35-150mm F2-2.8 is a zoom lens that covers the range from wide-angle (35mm) through telephoto (150mm) and is ideal for travel photography. The new Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Oneplus
Apple Insider

iPad mini 2021 review: Delightfully small with few caveats

Apple's redesigned iPad mini packs a powerful A15 Bionic into a pleasantly small and super lightweight package, with a few trade-offs. Every so often an Apple product brings a spark of delight with its first use. The first Retina display on iPhone 4, Face ID on iPhone X, AirPods, and now iPad mini 6 evokes the same feeling.
TECHNOLOGY
whathifi.com

Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV review

The Sony X90J (and its X94J sibling) is simply the best, big, mid-range TV you can currently buy. There’s no substitute for size when it comes to home cinema. After all, the whole goal of ‘home cinema’ is to, you know, bring the cinema home. And what’s the most important part of the cinema experience? The whopping huge screen, of course. That’s why a 65-inch TV (or even bigger!) is what you should aim for if you’re looking to add some serious cinematic scale to your living room.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Five affordable (yet utterly brilliant) prime lenses for Sony APS-C cameras

It wasn’t too long ago when buying cheap, affordable lenses was a no-no. Now, you can buy incredibly affordable lenses for mirrorless cameras that punch well above their weight. This is especially true for photographers who use Sony APS-C cameras. You’ll be hard-pressed to see major differences (unless you pixel...
ELECTRONICS
Sunderland Echo

Best smart TVs UK: which smart TV is best? We review Ultra HD models from Sony, Samsung, LG, and Currys

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. Manufacturers don’t make it easy to find the best TV to buy in 2021. TV names are strings of seemingly random numbers and letters. The features that distinguish one set from another can seem impenetrable, and rarely tell you the most important stuff.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

The Sony Xperia 5 III has a unique feature that many users always ask for

Despite its "old-school" design with relatively large bezels, the Sony Xperia 5 III is a very compact and light smartphone for today's standards. At the same time, the high-end smartphone from the Japanese manufacturer makes only few compromises compared to the flagship, the Sony Xperia 1 III. There are not only a few smartphone users who are looking for exactly that: a compact and light smartphone using components from the high-end segment. The focus of the Sony Xperia 5 III is its compactness on the technological level of the significantly larger Sony Xperia 1 III.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Apple iPhone 13 review: Powerful pocket pal

The Phone 13 is for people who want to make the safe choice. Everything it does, it does well. It sacrifices a handful of features to keep the price in check and loses little along the way. The Apple iPhone 13 family is here, and with it plenty to talk...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Sony Alpha ZV-E10 review: interchangeable lens vlogging machine

The Alpha ZV-E10 is Sony’s newest addition to its lineup of mirrorless cameras. At $799.99 with Sony’s 16-50 lens ($699.99 for just the body), it is the company’s second attempt at making a vlogging-oriented camera and the successor to last year’s ZV-1. It adds a headphone jack, more battery life, a larger sensor, and most importantly, an interchangeable lens design.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Sony FE 400mm F2.8 GM OSS Review

Sony's FE 400mm F2.8 GM OSS ($11,999.99) was the company's first high-end lens for its mirrorless system back in 2018. Its focal length is ideal for bringing distant action closer into view and the lens focuses fast enough to keep pace with world-class athletes, skittish wildlife, and other subjects in motion. It's as good a performer as you'd expect for the price, and its magnesium alloy barrel should outlive most digital cameras. This is a lens for the most demanding photographers, especially those capturing action with Sony a1 and a9 II cameras.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Xperia Open Devices adds AOSP build instructions for Android 12

Sony is counted among the better contributors to the Android Open Source Project, with a lot of code contributions through the years. Sony also runs and maintains its own Xperia Open Devices program, making it easy for developers to tinker with AOSP on their recent Sony devices. With Android 12 now being released to the public, Sony has added AOSP build instructions for Android 12 to Xperia Open Devices.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Anker PowerPort III Nano review: Micro power

Anker's tiny adapter isn't quite on the cutting edge of charging technology, but the PowerPort III Nano is an ultra-compact plug that won't let you down. Anker offers a huge range of charging products to suit pretty much every charging need imaginable. Its PowerPort III Nano is designed specifically with space-saving in mind. It has to be one of the most compact USB-C charging products to ever grace the market. Of course, picking out the right charger for your gadgets isn’t just about size. The perfect accessory depends on how much power you need as well as the fast charging standards onboard. We’ll take you through the pros and cons in Android Authority’s Anker PowerPort III Nano review.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Sony ZV-E10 review

The Sony ZV-E10 is a logical gap-filler in Sony’s lineup. A vlogging-focused camera with an articulating screen, boosted microphones, and a compact body, it’s a powerful little video tool and takes impressive photos. The ZV-E10 definitely isn’t perfect, with its three main limitations being significant rolling shutter when panning, a non-touch menu system, and no 4K capture at 60p (which isn’t common at the price). Get past those limitations though and you'll find an affordable, video-focused hybrid with solid audio options.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy