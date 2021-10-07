PFB+ Film Study: Breaking Down OSU’s Offensive Scheme Against Baylor

This article was first published on PFB+ on Wednesday. For exclusive access to this and other premium content from the PFB team, make sure you are subscribed to PFB+. The Oklahoma State Cowboys picked up their second Big 12 victory this past Saturday against the Baylor Bears. OSU is now 5 – 0 on the season and they get an off week before heading to Austin to take on Texas. Cowboy running back Jaylen Warren had another big day on the ground, carrying the ball 36 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns. OSU Quarterback Spencer Sanders was 13-of-23 for 182 yards and a touchdown, but he also turned the ball over three times. His primary target was wide receiver Tay Martin, who had 6 grabs for 110 yards.