AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar tracked sideways through trade on Tuesday, unable to build on Monday’s extension yet able to hold onto gains above 0.73 despite broader US dollar strength. With little of note on the domestic macroeconomic ticket, investors looked offshore for guidance and direction. China’s energy crisis remains a key focal point. Officials continue to sure up supplies to ensure no outages across the impending winter, driving coal prices another 7% higher. The price of high-grade thermal coal has skyrocketed through the last 45 days, up some 90%, underpinning demand for the AUD and more than making up the August sell off across other key commodity assets, namely iron ore and copper. The AUD touched intraday highs at 0.6390 before correcting lower into this morning’s open.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO