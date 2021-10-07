CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘I won’t be curbed by the timidity of the editor!’: how Substack is breaking the literary rules

By Sam Leith
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1841, so the story goes, there was an ugly scene on the docks in New York. A crowd had gathered – restless and truculent. There was a sullen crackle of suppressed violence in the air. When a distant ship was spotted making its way into harbour, a murmur rose – the eyes of the crowd now following it with fierce attention. And as the ship came alongside, the tension broke. The mob surged forward and stormed the wharves.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

Travel abroad with these new releases, from Jonathan Franzen’s Illinois to John Banville’s Spanish setting…Fiction1. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen is published in hardback by Fourth Estate, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available nowIt's publication day for CROSSROADS by Jonathan Franzen! 💛✨‘His best novel yet’ Telegraph'A mellow, marzipan-hued 70s-era heartbreaker' New York Times'A magnificent portrait of an American family on the brink’ Vogue'A stunning novel’ iNews‘A firecracker’ Irish Times pic.twitter.com/fBdjwHwaLO— 4thestatebooks (@4thEstateBooks) October 5, 2021Jonathan Franzen’s engrossing new novel, Crossroads, takes us to New Prospect, Illinois. Here, behind a veneer of small ‘c’ conservative respectability, we find a melting pot of American...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

20 scary books to terrify you this Halloween, from Dracula to The Haunting of Hill House

As the nights draw in, the daylight fades away and the temperatures fall, Halloween is once again creeping into view. Supermarkets are filling their shelves with pumpkins and toffee apples, Netflix is gearing up to start streaming some classic chill-inducing horrors, and that one over-excited neighbour has strung up the fake cobwebs on their front door again.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Palahniuk
Person
Ray Bradbury
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Charles Dickens
Collider

'Kindred': FX's Octavia Butler TV Adaptation Adds Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, and More to Cast

FX has announced that six more actors have been added to the main cast of its upcoming drama series, Kindred. Based on the bestselling and revolutionary novel by author Octavia E. Butler, the series will follow a Black woman who, while living a modern-day lifestyle, gets surprised when she is suddenly transported to a pre-Civil War Maryland plantation. As she travels back and forth, she tries to keep a grip on reality while suffering through violent racist scenarios.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Timothee Chalamet reveals the two pieces of career advice his ‘hero’ once gave him

Timothée Chalamet has revealed the two bits of career advice he was given by one of his heroes.Speaking to Time magazine, the actor recalled meeting one of his idols, whom he refused to name. “One of my heroes – I can’t say who or he’d kick my a** – he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice.”Asked what the advice was, Chalamet replied: “No hard drugs, and no superhero movies.”The Call Me By Your Name star has seemingly abided by the words, and has yet to appear in any superhero film.Chalamet’s...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Princess Diana and Other Late Celebrities Revived Through AI in French Interview Series ‘L’Hotel du Temps’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Thierry Ardisson, a famous French TV journalist, host and producer known for roasting some of the biggest stars and political figures in modern history, has teamed up with Mediawan’s 3eme Oeil Productions to resuscitate late icons in “L’hotel du Temps.” Pioneering the use of an artificial intelligence-generated tool called FaceRetriever, “L’Hotel du Temps” has allowed Ardisson to fulfil his wildest dream: Travel back in time and bring back legendary figures, including Princess Diana, French actor Jean Gabin, comedian Coluche, singer Dalida and former French president Francois Mitterand. He interviews them in his favorite Parisian palace, the Hotel Meurice. Represented by Mediawan Rights,...
WORLD
Deadline

Paul Bettany To Star In ‘Harvest Moon’ For Miramax; Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen And Cary Elwes Also On Board

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany is set to star in the Miramax dramedy Harvest Moon, from a script he co-wrote with Dana Brown. Mark Waters is on board to direct, with Miramax producing. Bettany will star alongside Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen, Cary Elwes, Riley Looc, Malia Baker, Staz Nair, Rodney Richardson and Connor Falk. “I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Bill Block and Miramax again to make Harvest Moon,” Bettany said. “The fact that it has come together so quickly is enormously gratifying and also hilarious. Dana and I wrote it to keep ourselves sane during lockdown and now we’re off to shoot...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publishing Company#Household Words
IndieWire

Best Books on Horror Movies: Directors, Iconic Characters, and Special Effects

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There’s something exhilaratingly terrifying about horror movies that keep audiences coming back for more, no matter how gory or how scary they may be. If you love horror films, or really anything related to Halloween and the dark arts, then you’ll want to dive into our list of spine-chilling books that share the details behind iconic characters, directors, writers, and special effects of the...
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Ron and Clint Howard reveal Hollywood success story

“The Boys,” by Ron Howard and Clint Howard (William Morrow)“What was it like growing up on TV?” That’s the question, along with the death of their father in 2017, that prompted Ron Howard and his brother, Clint, to co-write a memoir of their childhood. “The Boys” is exactly what you’d expect from the big brother who played Opie Taylor and Richie Cunningham and his younger sibling, most famous as a child actor for his three-year role opposite a bear in “Gentle Ben.” It’s wholesome, earnest and contains just enough tidbits about Mayberry and “Happy Days” to satisfy ardent fans.The bothers...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Timothée Chalamet Shares First Look at ‘Wonka’ from Set of Warner Bros. Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has shared a first-look image from the set of “Wonka,” the upcoming Warner Bros. prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in which the Oscar-nominated actor stars as the beloved (if eccentric) chocolatier. Directed by “Paddington” and “Paddington 2” filmmaker Paul King, “Wonka” serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka. Check out the set image, which Chalamet shared on Twitter on Sunday, below. Principal photography began in the United Kingdom just this past month. King wrote the script with Simon Farnaby (picking up from prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson, and Steven Levenson). Farnaby previously...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
Variety

Cohen Film Collection Preparing Major 4K Releases in 2022, Including ‘The Ballad of the Sad Café’

Cohen Film Collection is gearing up for a number of newly restored releases, among them Simon Callow’s 1991 drama “The Ballad of the Sad Café” and a number of Buster Keaton works. Part of New York-based Cohen Media Group, Cohen Film Collection restores classic films and re-releases them theatrically. It’s vast catalogue includes the Merchant Ivory collection, of which “The Ballad of the Sad Café” is a part. Based on the 1951 novella by Carson McCullers, the film stars Vanessa Redgrave, Keith Carradine and Rod Steiger. The George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York, is currently finishing the restoration of the film, which...
MOVIES
Deadline

Lillian Hellman’s Classic Play ‘The Children’s Hour’ Set For Series Adaptation From Bess Wohl, Jon Robin Baitz, John Goldwyn & Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Lillian Hellman’s 1934 play The Children’s Hour, set in an all-girls boarding school, is getting a shot at the small screen with Anonymous Content and Bess Wohl adapting. The play was adapted as a feature film in 1961. starring Audrey Hepburn, Shirley MacLaine, James Garner and Fay Bainter. Set in the 1930s, The Children’s Hour tells the story of two women who run an all-girls school in a fictional New England town and are falsely accused of having an “unnatural” lesbian relationship by one of their students. The allegation upends the women’s lives, destroys their careers and forces them to reckon with...
MOVIES
The Independent

Brian Cox defends non-disabled actors playing disabled roles: ‘It’s acting, it’s a piece of craft’

Actor Brian Cox has criticised the push towards authentic casting, arguing that it does a disservice to the “craft” of acting.“Authentic casting” refers here to the practice of casting roles with actors who have the same lived experiences – with, for instance, disabled roles going to disabled actors. Speaking to the Radio Times, Succession star Cox discussed the films he had watched recently, such as A Beautiful Mind and The Theory of Everything.A Beautiful Mind starred Russell Crowe as a mathematician who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, while The Theory of Everything saw Eddie Redmayne play the late Stephen Hawking,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Orion Pictures Rounds Out Cast For Chinonye Chukwu Feature ‘Till’

Frankie Faison (The Wire), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), Tosin Cole (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers), Sean Patrick Thomas (Barbershop), John Douglas Thompson (Mare of Easttown) and Roger Guenveur Smith (Self Made: Inspired by the Life Of Madam C.J Walker) will join Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall in Chinonye Chukwu’s feature Orion Pictures release, Till about Emmett Louis Till. The movie is currently filming in Atlanta. Till tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), whose pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son Emmett Louis Till (Hall) became a galvanizing moment that helped lead to the creation of...
MOVIES
Telegraph

How Dave Chappelle became comedy’s cancel-proof king of controversy

Attending the first of eight London shows, some rescheduled from August, by US comic Dave Chappelle resembled a cross between entering an airport’s secure side and visiting a prison. Any phones had to be sealed in a pouch by staff upon entry and there was an additional admonition that anyone seen using one would be ejected. Plus, there was to be no heckling, penalty unspecified.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Jerry Schatzberg Recalls Al Pacino’s ‘Ego Trip’ After ‘The Panic in Needle Park’

Move over, Clint Eastwood — the 91-year-old “Cry Macho” director isn’t the only nonagenarian American director intent on staying busy. At the age of 94, filmmaker Jerry Schatzberg hasn’t directed a movie since 2000’s “The Day the Ponies Come Back,” but still feels like he could make his swan song. “I’ve recently decided I’d really like to do one more film,” the New York-based director said in a phone interview with IndieWire last week, sounding a bit raspy but energized nonetheless. “I don’t know what it is yet.”  He added that he recently heard an interview on WNYC with author Atticus...
MOVIES
The Independent

Judi Dench discovers she has a royal connection

Judi Dench has discovered that she has a royal connection after appearing on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? Researchers on the TV show determined that one of her maternal ancestors was a lady in waiting in the Danish court.The Skyfall actor said she had “no idea” that she had any Danish connections. “I had no idea about any of that. Or even that we had any Danish connections but this, I have found out, is my Mother’s family, and now of course I want to explore it further,” Dench said. “And now I believe there are Swedish...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy