All tickets to the Webb Center’s 20th anniversary season now on sale
All tickets to the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts’ 20th anniversary season of events are on sale now to the public. The Wickenburg theater schedules a diverse lineup of artists and this season of 29 shows is no exception. Artists include country, bluegrass, classical, rock and roll, jazz and folk musicians, contemporary dancers, a comedian, and a National Geographic Live speaker who is a carnivore ecologist.www.yourvalley.net
Comments / 0