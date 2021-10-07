Stylish Surprise Dolls
Na! Na! Na! Surprise dolls set themselves apart as soft-bodied articulated dolls and fans have fun collecting their stylish outfits, accessories and the wearable, quilted metallic, clip-on pom purse that each one comes with. Following the success of earlier launches, the growing Teens Dolls collection includes 11" toys with brushable hair, unique personalities and removable hats inspired by creatures like racoons, sheep, koalas and wolves. These stylish toys are soft, plush and easier than ever to appreciate thanks to new window box display packaging.www.trendhunter.com
