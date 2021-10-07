CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut’ Release Date, New Features, and More Announced for iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 5 days ago

Originally released back in 2016, Kathy Rain ($2.99) from Clifftop Games and Raw Fury is getting an enhanced release in the form of Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut later this month. Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut will release on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut follows a journalist investigating the death of her grandfather and it is set in the 90s. This enhanced release which is more akin to a remake looking at the amount of features added or improved, includes an extended storyline, more than 700 lines of new voiced dialogue featuring the original voice actors, widescreen support, new areas and puzzles, full controller support, and more. It will also include a Brazilian Portuguese translation with more languages to follow. Watch the Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut trailer below:

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Nintendo Switch OLED restock: Where to find a console

Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest and greatest if you want to enjoy Mario Kart, Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and hundreds of other uniquely Nintendo games. The console has a bigger display, some nicer options for kickstands and of course it comes in a Stormtrooper-esque black and white color scheme if you can find it. That's the real kicker, being able to locate a Switch OLED if you missed the preorder. Today, the best place to find them is Best Buy. And unlike other consoles, a lot of locations have the console available for in-store pickup.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Console Exclusive The Legend Of Tianding Gets A New Switch Release Date

The Legend of Tianding is an eye-catching sidescrolling action title heading to Switch and PC, with a story based on the real-life "Robin Hood of Taiwan" Liao Tianding (1883-1909). Developer CGCG (along with publisher Neon Doctrine) has now given an updated release date of 1st November, so there's not long to wait.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Bayonetta 3 Release Date and New Features (Switch Exclusive)

Bayonetta 3's gameplay trailer was finally revealed after its announcement in 2017. The game keeps the familiar action gameplay of the series, while also adding new mechanics and a brand-new story. The Demon Masquerade and Demon Slave abilities allow for more unique styles of combat, and information from the trailer suggests they're even more in-depth than what was shown. The story of Bayonetta 3 takes a departure from previous titles, featuring enemies that seem to diverge from the usual angels and demons of the series. It's interesting to think what else might be revealed about the game in the coming months. Will new mechanics be shown off, or might we get confirmation of returning characters? The title still has a ways to go before its release, but there's plenty to look forward to.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Surviving the Aftermath gets launch date on Nintendo Switch

Surviving the Aftermath now has a release date on Nintendo Switch alongside a brand new trailer that highlights the gameplay and visual style of the game. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, plates have to build up a colony following a devastating event that almost destroyed human civilization. Using the scarce...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Android#New Areas#Clifftop Games And#Brazilian#Portuguese
Twinfinite

The Legend of Tianding for Switch & PC Gets Release Date & New Trailer; Lets You Play a Taiwanese Hero

Today Neon Doctrine and Taiwanese developer CGCG (Creative Games Computer Graphics) announced the release date of the upcoming action-adventure RPG The Legend of Tianding. The game will be released on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch on November 1 and lets you play the role of Liao Tianding, a legendary hero widely considered Taiwan’s equivalent of Robin Hood.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Yurukill for PS5, PS4, Switch, & PC Gets New Trailer Featuring Theme Song Performed by Saori Hayami

Today Izanagi Games released a new trailer of the escape game/bullet hell shoot ’em up hybrid Yurukill: The Calumniation Games. We get another introduction of the whole cast (we recently saw their own trailers including Kristina Kobayashi, Allan Poe Akechi, Keiichi Oka, Hanaka Ichirin, Izane Akegarasu, Gentoku Omuro, Kagura Kagutsuchi, Raita Yamada, Futa Yamada, Sengoku Shunju, Rina Azami, and the host of the Yurukill Games, Binko), and we listen to the theme song “Black Innocence” performed by Rina’s voice actress Saori Hayami.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Asdivine Collection announced as new Switch physical release

Limited Run Games has announced Asdivine Collection, a package of four RPGs for Switch coming from Kemco and Exe-Create. Asdivine Hearts, Asdivine Hearts II, Asdivine Dios, and Asdivine Menace will be bundled together. The full set will be put on a single cartridge without any downloads. Asdivine Hearts got started...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack: Prices, release date, and everything you need to know

Several Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 games are not only nostalgic and fun to play, but they shaped the gaming industry and have impacted our favorite modern games. So, being able to play select titles from either console on Nintendo Switch via the new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack bundle is a huge deal. Are you thinking about upgrading your membership to include these N64 and Sega Genesis emulators? Here's everything you should know.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
FanSided

Nintendo Switch: New game releases coming in October 2021

It’s been a fantastic year for the Nintendo Switch and October continues the trend with the release of some very exciting games on the hybrid console. Last month saw a ton of remasters make their way to Nintendo’s console, but also saw the release of WarioWare: Get It Together!, which offered a new twist on an old trick.
FIFA
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch May Be Getting Xbox Series X's Biggest Feature Soon

A new Nintendo patent has surfaced online, and it suggests Nintendo is preparing to add Xbox Series X's biggest feature to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, though it's unclear how. One big advantage the Xbox Series X has over the PS5 is Quick Resume, which allows Xbox Series X users to suspend their game states to quickly switch between different games, on the fly, without any pause screens or reboot screens. The aforementioned Nintendo patent -- dubbed "Game Apparatus, Computer-Readable Non-Transitory Storage Medium Having Information Processing Program Stored Therein, And Information Processing Method" -- isn't an exact replication of this feature, but it's very similar.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to connect a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to your PC

While a keyboard and mouse are the best way to game on PC, controllers are the preferred method for many console players. Luckily, computers allow you to connect your favorite controllers with ease. When it comes to controllers, one of the more popular choices is the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller,...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

New Square Enix IP ‘Dungeon Encounters’ Announced at TGS 2021 For Switch, PS4, PC and October Release

During today’s Square Enix Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation, a brand new game was announced, titled Dungeon Encounters. This title is releasing for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The game is directed by Hiroyuki Ito, the creator of Final Fantasy’s Active Battle System. This title certainly looks unconventional as it solely consists of players traversing tiled dungeons. Still, the battle art looks really dope.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

PS1-Style The Tartarus Key Is Coming to Nintendo Switch & PC

The Tartarus Key Will Have PS1 Style of Horror Gaming. The Tartarus Key, a PS1-style horror game from Vertical Reach and Armor Games Studios, is officially coming to PC and Nintendo Switch consoles. The official announcement was made alongside a trailer that showed how players navigate their way through a terrifying mansion as Alex Young through a first-person POV.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Square Enix and director Hiroyuki Ito announce that Dungeon Encounters is coming to Nintendo Switch

Square Enix and Hiroyuki Ito, who is best known for his work on the Final Fantasy series, have announced a new game for the Nintendo Switch which is titled, Dungeon Encounter. The game is best described as a 2D grid-based RPG and while it clearly looks fairly basic it has the potential to be a good strategy-themed game as Final Fantasy veteran Hiroaki Kato is also working on the title. Dungeon Encounter is due to be released on the Nintendo Switch on 14th October and it is also coming to Playstation 4 and PC. Dungeon Encounter will also feature an ATB gauge plus a wait mode. You can watch the trailer for the game down below.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Genshin Impact’ Version 2.2 Release Date, New Character, Mini-Games, New Island, and More Announce

The first Genshin Impact (Free) collaboration began in version 2.1 with Sony’s Horizon Zero Dawn bringing Aloy into the world of Genshin Impact on PlayStation platforms initially. Details for the collaboration are here. As mentioned before, Aloy was initially obtainable only on PS4 and PS5 but will be available on iOS, Android, and PC platforms with the 2.2 update. Over the weekend, miHoYo revealed Genshin Impact version 2.2 ‘Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog’ set for October 13th on all platforms. This update brings the last of the six major islands of Inazuma, a new playable character Thoma, new challenges, mini-games, and more. The last island, Tsurumi, is covered in fog and features Rifthounds and Rifthound Whelps. Watch the Genshin Impact 2.2 special stream below:
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

Marvel Announces Shang-Chi’s Blu-ray Release Date, Special Features

Marvel Announces Shang-Chi’s Blu-ray Release Date, Special Features. After spending four consecutive weeks at the top of the box office, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is plotting its home video release. Disney previously announced that Marvel’s latest blockbuster will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on November 12. But for anyone who still prefers physical media, the film will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD a few weeks later on November 30. You can check out the cover art below.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy