‘Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut’ Release Date, New Features, and More Announced for iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Bayonetta 3's gameplay trailer was finally revealed after its announcement in 2017. The game keeps the familiar action gameplay of the series, while also adding new mechanics and a brand-new story. The Demon Masquerade and Demon Slave abilities allow for more unique styles of combat, and information from the trailer suggests they're even more in-depth than what was shown. The story of Bayonetta 3 takes a departure from previous titles, featuring enemies that seem to diverge from the usual angels and demons of the series. It's interesting to think what else might be revealed about the game in the coming months. Will new mechanics be shown off, or might we get confirmation of returning characters? The title still has a ways to go before its release, but there's plenty to look forward to.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO