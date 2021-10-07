‘Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut’ Release Date, New Features, and More Announced for iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC
Originally released back in 2016, Kathy Rain ($2.99) from Clifftop Games and Raw Fury is getting an enhanced release in the form of Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut later this month. Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut will release on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut follows a journalist investigating the death of her grandfather and it is set in the 90s. This enhanced release which is more akin to a remake looking at the amount of features added or improved, includes an extended storyline, more than 700 lines of new voiced dialogue featuring the original voice actors, widescreen support, new areas and puzzles, full controller support, and more. It will also include a Brazilian Portuguese translation with more languages to follow. Watch the Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut trailer below:toucharcade.com
Comments / 0