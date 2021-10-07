CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villains Grove A+ in Disney Magic

By Todd Pickering
mouseplanet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLighting designers are king in this attraction. Photo by Todd Pickering. Disney Imagineers take center stage in what might be the most creative and immersive endeavor in the parks. For Oogie Boogie Bash, Redwood Creek Challenge Trail is transformed into Villains Grove. The lines are long all night to get in. It is a walk through so remember that it moves pretty quickly. If you can go during the last parade we found the queue to be the shortest of the evening. Another tip is to walk slowly to truly get all the moods and feels these sights and sounds offer. We experienced people trekking as if it were a race and missing some great special effects.

