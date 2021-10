The Las Vegas Raiders are one of five unbeaten NFL teams at 3-0 and they are one of the top stories in the league. However, they still aren’t getting respect from sportsbooks. Most sportsbooks still have Las Vegas priced with the worst chance to win the AFC West even though they are tied for first place in the division at 3-0 with the Denver Broncos. The Los Angeles Chargers (who host the Raiders on Monday night) are 2-1 and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the AFC West for five straight seasons, are a shocking 1-2.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO