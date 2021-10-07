CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best video game trailer you'll see this week is about brake pads

Cover picture for the articleThere are game trailers, and then there are Polyphony Digital game trailers - overblown, melodramatic and frequently marvelous, the one that's just dropped to announce a new partnership with Brembo might well be a new favourite. It offers a brilliantly moody monochrome look within the factories of Italian brake manufacturer...

Wired UK

The best games that you’ll never, ever beat

What is the appeal of the unbeatable game? Since the first generations of consoles, players have been almost compulsively drawn to games that are impossible to master. The idea of a video game you may throw hundreds of hours into only to never win seems almost nonsensical in a medium where making progress is usually key to unlocking all of a game’s story. And yet often impossible games are the ones with the most avid, dedicated fanbase.
christcenteredgamer.com

The Best Classic PC Video Games

Whilst some of the classic PC video games may not boast the same quality of graphics as the games you play today, what is true is that thanks to their game play, they most definitely would keep you coming back for me. Over the years there have been lots of games that people deem to be classics and while there is much discourse of which PC video games are the best, some of our all time favourites are listed below. Hopefully this will inspire you to step back in time and try your hand at some classic PC gaming.
Eurogamer.net

Metroid Dread - a brilliant game that breathes new life into Switch

It's finally here. After multiple cancelled attempts over the years, Metroid Dread is finally here. Nintendo's collaboration with Spanish developer Mercury Steam pays off beautifully for Switch - this is the first entirely new side-scrolling series entry since 2002's Metroid Fusion and this is a true return to form for the franchise, breathing new life into the ageing Switch hardware thanks to a pristine presentation. Not only that, but the style of its aesthetic also makes it a brilliant showcase for the new Switch OLED model too.
Eurogamer.net

What we've been playing

Hello! Welcome back to our regular feature where we write a little bit about some of the games we've found ourselves playing over the last few days. Okay, the bad news: sincere apologies but only Donlan had time to contribute this time. The good news is a lot of other people were too busy because they're putting together a huge feature for next week. Enjoy!
Kazunori Yamauchi
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo says it has "improved" Joy-Con analogue sticks, but wear is unavoidable

While the Nintendo Switch is a beloved console for many fans, one persistent technical issue has continually plagued the device: its Joy-Con analogue controls. Reports of Joy-Con controls drifting or behaving erratically after a period of time are nothing new, and while the company still faces a class-action lawsuit over the issue, Nintendo's president has apologised for the situation.
TVOvermind

The Best Video Games By Year In The 1990s

By the 1990s the video game industry had found its footing and was in full swing. Going into the decade Nintendo was the clear leader of the industry, with Sega having just recently got into the gaming world. By the end of the decade, Sony had also joined the fold with the PlayStation. The 90s was an incredible decade for gaming, and these are the best games by year.
Eurogamer.net

Forza Horizon 5 is a playable tourist board ad - in a good way

On one of the splash screens when you load up Forza Horizon 5 - the one where you usually get all the small print from brands and sponsors and the stuff about not driving like this in real life - you also get a few words from the state of Mexico, asserting its rights over the imagery depicting the country's famous attractions. It's just a bit of legalese, and I confess I never noticed whether previous editions of the series featured similar boilerplate from the UK, Australia, France, Italy or the USA. But it seems significant, somehow. This could be a sign of a national government - or at the very least a tourist board or a chamber of commerce - paying attention to the power a video game like this has to shape international perception and maybe even drive trade, the way globetrotting spy movies and handsome nature documentaries do.
ea.com

You’ll Be In For A Shock With This Prime Gaming Wattson Bundle

Get the Electric Royalty Wattson skin and more free with your Prime Gaming membership from October 8th – November 18th. What’s making Ms. Paquette Ms. Pirouette? Wattson’s got a lot to be happy about — one might even say a bundle of things? Well, she definitely would. Wattson never met a pun she didn’t love. So she might say that she has a shockingly stylish ensemble. That the new Rare ‘Ornate Orchid’ Volt skin is the Joule in the crown, and that the banner frame is Ohm-azing!
Eurogamer.net

Upcoming Guilty Gear Strive update promises to reduce the annoyingly-long login time

Guilty Gear Strive is getting a big patch next week - and it promises to improve one of the biggest issues I have with the game. Anyone who's played Arc System Works' superb fighting game will be aware of the annoyingly-long login time you face when you start the game. It takes so long I've sometimes walked away from my PlayStation to put the kettle on while Guilty Gear sorts itself out.
Eurogamer.net

DF Direct Weekly talks Halo Infinite big team battles, Switch's HDMI 2.0 dock and Steam Deck internals

It's the new Digital Foundry Direct Weekly - our regular talk show covering the latest in gaming and technology news. In this week's episode, the team dig deep into Halo Infinite's remarkably fun big team battle mode, reveal performance analysis of this most ambitious game variation on each and every Xbox, discuss concerns about the PC version and share thoughts on how the flighting process for the shooter has radically shifted perceptions about the game, for the better.
Eurogamer.net

Capcom says it's "unable to implement" Monster Hunter Rise cross-saves/cross-play

There's some potentially disappointing news for Monster Hunter Rise players; Capcom has revealed that it will be "unable to implement" cross-saves and cross-play between the original Switch version and its upcoming PC port. Following Capcom's recent confirmation that Monster Hunter Rise would launch for PC on 12th January next year,...
Eurogamer.net

Metroid Dread has landed: where to buy the Special Edition and amiibo

Metroid Dread has officially landed, with Samus making her debut on Nintendo Switch today (8th October). For those who have been holding on to hope for a release after 20 years, here's where you can secure a copy of Metroid Dread and where you can buy the Metroid Dread Special Edition.
Eurogamer.net

Xbox 20th anniversary controller announced, unlocks exclusive background

Xbox is releasing special edition hardware to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the console in November. That includes a £60/$70 controller with an exclusive dynamic background locked behind it, which disappears if you choose another background and disconnect the controller. The controller itself comes in iconic black and green with...
Eurogamer.net

Far Cry 6 tech review: it looks good and runs well - but needs extra polish

The venerable Dunia engine returns once again for the sixth mainline entry in the Far Cry franchise - and there's a certain sense of a series returning to its roots. Firstly, the latest open world evokes the more lush, jungle terrain of earlier games, while there's also the return of technologies like fire propagation - its omission much lamented in Far Cry 5. While gameplay hasn't progressed significantly, there are a range of new graphics features, along with ray tracing on PC and a focus on 60 frames per second on the latest generation of consoles - but also the sense that the game requires further polish to make it everything it can be.
Eurogamer.net

Take a peek inside Steam Deck with Valve's latest promotional video

We're just a few months away from the first batch of Steam Decks shipping, and, in the run-up to release, Valve has ripped open its handheld gaming PC to give those curious sorts in the audience a quick peek at its decidedly compact innards. "One of the most frequently asked...
Eurogamer.net

Pokémon Company confirms Monster Hunter-style structure of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Pokémon Company has confirmed the Monster Hunter-style structure of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In a statement issued to Kotaku, The Pokémon Company described the upcoming Nintendo Switch-exclusive's typical gameplay loop:. "In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Jubilife Village will serve as the base for surveying missions. After receiving an assignment or a...
