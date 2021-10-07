CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter | New law protects privacy for health care patients

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 5 days ago

As Bay Area gynecologists, we applaud the California Legislature on passing AB1184, which protects the privacy of individuals seeking sensitive healthcare services. We care for people seeking abortion care, contraception, sexually transmitted infection screening and management, gender-affirming care, substance abuse treatment, and mental health support, all of which people might not want to share with their health plan’s primary policyholder, such as parents or spouses.

www.santacruzsentinel.com

