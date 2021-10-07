CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter | Treatment facility staff’s outstanding response

The Santa Cruz Wastewater Treatment Facility staff is outstanding. I emailed the staff asking for information about what can be disposed of in toilets and drains. I immediately received a response which answered my question including a pdf of an informational pamphlet. When I asked if I could have hard copies of the pamphlet for distribution at our complex, the answer was: “Yes – and how many? Later that day 80 pamphlets were delivered to me.

