Gary Wockner: Population growth on a collision course with the Colorado River
Recent news reports about the Colorado River have been depressing. In August, federal officials announced first-time cuts in water deliveries from the river to Arizona and Nevada, which will hit farmers hard. Similar reductions are likely coming for more states. And the ongoing two-decade drought in the Southwest, to which climate change is a contributing factor, has diminished the flow of water in the river by more than 20%.www.sltrib.com
