On September 12, thousands of walkers, runners and volunteers participated in NJ Sharing Network’s 5K Celebration of Life Walk and USATF Certified Race at the organization’s headquarters in New Providence, NJ. The event, which was presented by Hackensack Meridian Health and Pfizer and supported by dozens of other generous sponsors, honored those who gave the gift of organ and tissue, paid tribute to those who have received a transplant, offered hope to those currently waiting for a transplant and remembered the lives lost while waiting for the gift of life.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO