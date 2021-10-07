CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

All four England women’s rugby union autumn Tests to be shown live on BBC

By Robert Kitson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RvMQm_0cK3kGLz00
The England captain Sarah Hunter says the women’s game will be ‘fully there’ when people expect to see the team’s games on terrestrial TV.

The 2022 World Cup starts a year on Friday and English women’s rugby has received a further boost to its profile with confirmation that the Red Roses’ autumn Tests will be broadcast live on terrestrial television. BBC Two is set to screen all four games in prime Sunday afternoon slots, offering a potentially “huge” benefit to female sport, according to England’s head coach Simon Middleton.

While the name of the outstanding Emily Scarratt, currently recovering from a broken leg, was absent from a 40-strong squad for the upcoming Tests against New Zealand (twice), USA and Canada, the captain, Sarah Hunter, feels the next 12 months could be highly significant on and off the field as she and her team prepare for “the biggest World Cup there’s ever been” and seek to showcase the increasing quality of the women’s game.

Hunter, capped 126 times for her country, senses women’s rugby is turning a corner in terms of recognition and is awaiting the day when TV companies fully reflect the change. “Hopefully there’ll be four real quality games to showcase where the women’s game is at,” she said. “But we’ve only turned the corner if we don’t have to keep having conversations about how brilliant it is that terrestrial TV are showing the women’s game. We’ll be fully there when it becomes the norm and people expect to see the games.”

Quick Guide

England women squad for autumn Tests

Show

The Rugby Football Union’s longer-term ambition is to sell out Twickenham for a women’s international but, for now, healthy crowds are expected to attend the opening two autumn games against New Zealand at Exeter and Northampton, starting at Sandy Park on 31 October. With 11 uncapped players in England’s squad some new faces will be vying for an opportunity, with Holly Aitchison, Maud Muir, Emma Sing, Connie Powell and Heather Cowell among those equipped to make an impression.

There is no place for the fly-half Meg Jones who has turned down a central contract offer in order to concentrate on sevens but the squad will have the benefit of the returning Sarah Bern, the Bristol front-row who has missed the past year through injury, as well as Alex Matthews and Helena Rowland who represented Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics. Almost half the squad play their club rugby for either Harlequins or Saracens and, according to Middleton, more than 85% of them have been double jabbed.

One other significant development will be England’s new kit which for the first time is different from the men’s design, and represents a welcome improvement for women’s players who, in some cases, are still playing club rugby in small-sized men’s kit. “It’s really exciting that we have our own bespoke kit,” said Hunter. “It has its own twist and gives us a slightly different identity to the men. Now the fans can buy it and we can connect with them more easily. I don’t understand why kit suppliers can’t produce women-fit kit [for all teams]. From a performance and comfort point of view it does make a difference … it can be done and hopefully it becomes the norm.”

Meanwhile, in the men’s Premiership, Marcus Smith will make his first appearance of the season off the bench for Harlequins when they host Bristol beneath the Friday night lights at the Stoop. The England and Lions fly-half was instrumental in sinking Bristol’s campaign in last season’s dramatic semi-final, when the Bears relinquished a 28-0 lead, and Quins senior coach Tabai Matson is expecting a Bristol backlash. “We know that will probably have been a pebble under Bristol’s beach towel over the summer,” said Matson. “This should be a fantastic encounter with two sides who play a massively positive brand of rugby.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Georgia Stanway reveals she received abusive messages online after red card

Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway has revealed she received abusive messages on social media after her dismissal in Saturday’s derby against Manchester United England forward Stanway was shown a straight red card by referee Rebecca Welch 10 minutes before half-time in the 2-2 draw for her challenge on United winger Leah Galton.Stanway said on Twitter she was sorry for her dismissal and that there “was absolutely no malice intended” when she made the tackle.pic.twitter.com/pSLyRWXo4u— Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) October 10, 2021“I’m glad Leah was OK and able to carry on with the game,” Stanway wrote.“A huge thank you to my Man City...
SOCCER
punditarena.com

Irish women’s rugby international legend Claire Molloy announces retirement

The end of an era for Claire Molloy. Ireland women’s rugby international Claire Molloy has confirmed that she is set to retire after Ireland’s failed World Cup bid last weekend. Molloy won 74 caps for Ireland, spanning over a 12-year period, with the Galwegian making her international debut in 2009.
WORLD
rugbyworld.com

How to get England tickets this autumn

England tickets for the men and women’s autumn Internationals are now available, with fans able to attend matches. Eddie Jones’s side will take on Tonga, Australia and South Africa at Twickenham. It will be the first time England have played the Springboks since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, when they lost 32-12.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Union#World Rugby#Rugby World Cup#Rugby Football Union
BBC

Moeen Ali: England all-rounder on Test retirement, his career and future

England all-rounder Moeen Ali says he ended his Test career because he found the format "really difficult to get into" and "really long". The 34-year-old retired on Monday, but will still play white-ball cricket. "It has been bubbling for a bit of time," Moeen said. "I am really content and...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Australia v India: women’s Test, day one – live!

A rare piece of positive scheduling news. James Coyne (@coynejames) Some good news about England's schedule: their 2021 ODIs in the Netherlands as part of the CWC Super League qualification process have been rearranged for 2022 - between June 17-22, all at the VRA Ground, Amstelveen, in the suburbs of Amsterdam.
WORLD
Cowl

Women’s Club Rugby

The game of rugby is growing fast here in America. While in the past it has been a game mostly dominated on the world stage by Australia, England, and New Zealand, young Americans continue to introduce rugby to their communities and find ways to enjoy the sport. Providence College is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
gobadgers.ca

Brock women's rugby gains invaluable experience against No. 6 Guelph

It's not about the size of the dog in the fight, but rather it's the size of the fight in the dog. That was the attitude the Brock women's rugby team carried through training last week and into its match against one of the top-ranked teams in the country, the No. 6 Guelph Gryphons, on Saturday, Oct. 2.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Telegraph

Uncapped England Test XI: County cricket's breakthrough stars of 2021

As the county season comes to an end, and with England's Test match team in need of reinforcements, especially in the batting department, here's the Telegraph's guide to the players who have what it takes to progress to the next level — in every position. 1. Rob Yates (Warwickshire) A...
SPORTS
The Guardian

England’s travel traffic-light system replaced and testing requirements to change

An overhaul of England’s Covid-19 rules governing international travel will come into force from Monday 4 October, replacing the traffic-light system. A single red list of countries will remain, with the previous green and amber countries becoming the “rest of the world” or “non-red list”. There will also be changes to the testing requirements when returning from a non-red-list country, if fully vaccinated.
TRAVEL
insidersport.com

Umbro unveils RFU home kits with first for women’s rugby

Umbro has revealed new England Rugby home kits to be worn by the England men’s and women’s teams for the 2021/22 season. For the first time in the professional women’s game, a bespoke kit has been developed for the Red Roses. Made in collaboration with the team, the process took inspiration from the players’ ‘pride in the jersey, collective aspirations, and the personalities within the squad’.
RUGBY
The Independent

Ian Botham questions England’s desire to play ‘ultimate test’ in Australia

Ian Botham has questioned the desire of some England players to play in this winter’s Ashes suggesting they “don’t fancy the ultimate test”.The five-Test series is in doubt due to the strict coronavirus restrictions in Australia with captain Joe Root one of the players who has yet to commit to going on the tour.Discussions have been held between the ECB and Cricket Australia over entry requirements and quarantine and bubble conditions England will face Down Under, with the players set to make a decision by the end of the week.Serial Ashes winner Botham believes some England players could...
SPORTS
Middlebury Campus

Women’s club rugby relishes return to competition

In light of the abundance of talent on the team, it may come as a surprise that no one on the women’s rugby club (MCWRC) team played rugby before joining the squad. A significant portion of credit is owed to the team’s legendary coach, K.O. Onufry. One of the founding members of Boston’s Beantown Rugby Club, Onufry has worked at Middlebury for 21 years.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
fourfourtwo.com

Andorra vs England: All-women referee and officiating team announced for Saturday's World Cup Qualifier

Andorra vs England will feature an all-women refereeing team. Ukrainian Premier League and FIFA-listed referee Kateryna Monzul will take charge of the World Cup qualifier, with fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees. Stephanie Frappart of France will be on VAR, however, the fourth official and assistant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

BBC u-turn on women's rugby as historic deal for the game is announced

In a landmark move for women’s rugby, all four of England’s upcoming autumn Tests will be broadcast on the main BBC network. England captain Sarah Hunter has described the announcement as “huge” for the female game as the sport gears up for next year’s Rugby World Cup. Following widespread backlash...
WORLD
The Independent

WSL results: Arsenal remain top of league with emphatic victory over Everton as Chelsea battle past Leicester

Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...
WORLD
The Independent

James Ward-Prowse backs England star Phil Foden to ‘go a long way’ in football

James Ward-Prowse has backed England colleague Phil Foden to go a “long, long way” after his starring role in the World Cup qualifying victory in AndorraFoden ran the show against the Group I minnows, twice picking out fine passes which led to Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka scoring on the way to a 5-0 win.Tammy Abraham added a third before Ward-Prowse tucked home the rebound after his penalty was saved and Jack Grealish completed the rout with his first England goal.But it was the display of 21-year-old Foden which caught the eye, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate purring about...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Spartan’ Tyson Fury delivers as England look forward – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 10.BoxingTyson Fury delivered.Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver!— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021WE ARE SPARTANS ⚔️ Thank you #TeamFury 👊🏽👑 pic.twitter.com/wFLRpcxZDx— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021Wow. What a fight that was @Tyson_Fury 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TysonWilder3— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 10, 2021Incredible that fight ! @Tyson_Fury @BronzeBomber— Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 10, 2021That’s why @Tyson_Fury !! The Best … What an incredible fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Dodd dedicates St Helens’ Grand Final triumph to Theo Fages

Teenager Lewis Dodd dedicated his side’s Grand Final win over the Catalans Dragons to a Frenchman after St Helens became the most successful team in Super League history.A thrilling 12-10 victory at Old Trafford denied the Perpignan club a fairytale ending to their maiden Grand Final and clinched a third successive title for Kristian Woolf’s men.That enabled Saints to equal the record of eight Grand Final wins set by Leeds in 2017 but they overtake the Rhinos as the most successful club of the modern era courtesy of their victory in the inaugural 1996 season, when the title was decided...
RUGBY
The Guardian

The Guardian

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy