8 Fun Things to Do This Weekend: Oct. 8-10

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Meadows Racetrack and Casino is getting a new name. The Meadows will be rebranded as the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows after what it calls a three-year journey that started when the property was purchased by Penn National in 2019. To celebrate, there will be a PINK OUT event and Family Fun night kicking off on Oct. 15. There will be horse races, corgi dog races, food trucks and entertainment. The racing apron will also hold the celebration festival on Oct. 16 with bands, food trucks and giveaways, ending with a fireworks display. Pink Out is happening THIS Friday 10/15! Need know what's going on? Check out the schedule below! 🎀🎀🎀 Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER pic.twitter.com/m9VRv85SrZ — Meadows Casino (@MeadowsCasino) October 11, 2021 Have you heard? Fireworks are back at the Meadows THIS Saturday! 🤩🎆 Check out the full lineup for our celebration weekend! Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER pic.twitter.com/PqALBFVOQa — Meadows Casino (@MeadowsCasino) October 12, 2021

WASHINGTON, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO