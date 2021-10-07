CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Fun Things to Do This Weekend: Oct. 8-10

arklatexweekend.com
 5 days ago

It’s a huge weekend of Fall Festivals with lots of fun things to do around the Ark-La-Tex! Enjoy the festivities and stay safe out there. Location – Festival Plaza, 101 Crocket St., Shreveport. The Revel continues this weekend in downtown Shreveport. Acts include Rob Base, Coolio and Laine Hardy. For...

www.arklatexweekend.com

Tinybeans Atlanta

Atlanta Kids Weekend Events: Oct. 8-10

It’s officially fall, y’all. Grab your sweater (which you probably won’t need), a PSL (which you definitely do need, because, well, kids), and hit the road for some autumn activities. Keep reading for our favorite ways to ring in the season without committing to a major road trip. Hitch a...
ATLANTA, GA
Star-Banner

Discovery Center fun and a Bonkerz Comedy show: Fun things to do this weekend in Ocala/Marion

Amazing Arthropods: The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, "Amazing Arthropods," will be on display Oct. 9 through Dec. 30 at 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; $8 per person or $28 for a family of four. The “bug-centric” exhibit will offer opportunities for children to learn about a variety of different insects at hands-on stations. A live bug zoo is available for viewing that includes a Malaysian Forest Scorpion, a Goliath Bird-Eating Tarantula, millipedes and several more arthropods. Other activities include fossilized arthropods to examine, an insect creator station, crustacean claw game, metamorphosis puzzle game, butterfly dress up area and a larger than life beehive. For details, call 401-3900 or visit www.mydiscoverycenter.org.
OCALA, FL
houstononthecheap.com

10 Fun Things To Do in The Woodlands: Best Activities And Attractions

Just to the north of Houston, The Woodlands is a planned community surrounded by greenery. Although it was originally intended to be a town for commuters, it has developed into an incredible (and award-winning) city in its own right, with plenty to occupy residents and tourists alike. Check out our list of fun things to do in The Woodlands to help you plan your next visit.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass Calendar: Events around Ohio Oct. 8-10

OHIO — Spooky season has arrived and there are plenty of tricks and treats for Ohioans to enjoy. Several events are taking place this weekend, Oct. 8-10, in the Buckeye State, including several celebrating fall and Halloween. Put-in-Bay Oktoberfest. Derivera Park, Put-in-Bay, OH. Oct. 9-10 Find more details here. Toledo.
OHIO STATE
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in Kansas City this weekend: Oct. 8-10

Enjoy a concert with a picnic, have some spooky fun or raise a beer stein this weekend. "Join us for an evening of spooky tales and delicious food with psychic Lena Townsend and Ghost Tours of Kansas! Guests will enjoy a fabulous dinner with a choice of 3 entrees along with sides and a drink. Psychic Lena Townsend will present a bio about herself and Meriwether’s staff will share history and ghost stories of the location. The highlight of the evening will be a personalized psychic reading and a paranormal investigation! Cost is $65 a person." From 6 to 9pm.
KANSAS CITY, MO
pghcitypaper.com

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Hop Farm Brewing Co., and more (Oct. 7-10)

Many of the venues included on this list have implemented guidelines that require you to be vaccinated for entry or have a negative COVID test. Visit their websites to find out what rules are in place before attending an event or check out the updated Pittsburgh City Paper list of establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Meadows Racetrack and Casino Gets New Name

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Meadows Racetrack and Casino is getting a new name. The Meadows will be rebranded as the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows after what it calls a three-year journey that started when the property was purchased by Penn National in 2019. To celebrate, there will be a PINK OUT event and Family Fun night kicking off on Oct. 15. There will be horse races, corgi dog races, food trucks and entertainment. The racing apron will also hold the celebration festival on Oct. 16 with bands, food trucks and giveaways, ending with a fireworks display. Pink Out is happening THIS Friday 10/15! Need know what's going on? Check out the schedule below! 🎀🎀🎀 Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER pic.twitter.com/m9VRv85SrZ — Meadows Casino (@MeadowsCasino) October 11, 2021 Have you heard? Fireworks are back at the Meadows THIS Saturday! 🤩🎆 Check out the full lineup for our celebration weekend! Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER pic.twitter.com/PqALBFVOQa — Meadows Casino (@MeadowsCasino) October 12, 2021
WASHINGTON, PA
KPEL 96.5

Fun Things to do in Louisiana This Weekend

Fall has finally arrived, and temperatures dropping is making us want to get outside and have some fun! It might last for just a little while, but we'll take it. And yes, there are going to be a few things that won't go on as planned due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic. But we are ready for some fun in our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.
LOUISIANA STATE
Red Tricycle New York

NYC Kids Weekend Events: Oct. 8-10

Get your fill of fall activities this weekend. We’re talking harvest festivals, scarecrow takeovers, and of course, your pick of pumpkins. And don’t miss the return of New York Comic Con this weekend, too. Scroll down for more of our top event picks!. The Garment District Alliance (GDA) is inviting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

