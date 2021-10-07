CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Marvel Director Explains Thanos’ Hilarious Death In What If…?

By David James
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first season of What If…? wrapped up yesterday, and it was one hell of a ride. Over its initial run, we got a ton of cool alternative takes on the MCU, with highlights being Hayley Atwell’s kickass Captain Carter, the final performance of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, and the dark and somber tale of the corrupted Strange Supreme. But there was a bunch of comedic moments too, with one of the best seeing Thanos getting unceremoniously killed.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Movie Has Just Hit Netflix

A forgotten Keanu Reeves movie just hit Netflix today. This Thursday, September 30th saw 2018 romantic comedy-drama Destination Wedding become available to stream on the platform in the United States. Though this indie film didn’t make much of a splash at the box office at the time of its release, Netflix could be the perfect home for it as it sees Reeves star alongside Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Thor’s Hammer Is Missing

When Marvel fans think of Thor, they think of his hammer, Mjolnir. As connected to the character as Cap’s shield is to Captain America, Mjolnir plays a key role in the God of Thunder’s storyline both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel comics. Now, at least in the comic...
COMICS
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Has Perfect Response To Fan Who Threatened a Riot If Rocket Dies

After a bit of a wait, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally expected to begin production at the end of this year. There's already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, which will likely mark James Gunn's final movie within the franchise. Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently shared that the third installment of the Guardians trilogy is "so emotional" that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in "floods of tears." Gunn has also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. Recently, someone tweeted to Gunn that they will riot if Rocket dies, and the director had the perfect response.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Margot Robbie As Dazzler In X-Men

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Margot Robbie surrounding X-Men, especially since the Birds of Prey star recently expressed interest in joining the Marvel franchise. Now we have the chance to see what Robbie might look like as X-Men character Dazzler, a superhero with the ability to turn sound into light and energy beams. The character was previously played by Halston Sage in the 2019 film Dark Phoenix.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Vision
wegotthiscovered.com

What If…? Episode 8 Has Fans Asking Big Thanos Question

Ever since the latest episode of Marvel’s What If…? premiered on Disney Plus this week, fans have been nitpicking every minor details, discovering Easter Eggs, and generally trying to sus out the extended lore of the alternative reality it presents. In episode 8, entitled What If…Ultron Won?, a brief appearance...
TV SERIES
Collider

New 'Blade' Movie: Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About the MCU Film

We've been waiting a really, really, really long time for this movie but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Blade film is now finally on track. Marvel hired Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for the reboot film that will finally bring the iconic vampire hunter into the MCU fold. As for the director, Marvel has brought Bassam Tariq onboard to helm the project. Tariq is perhaps best known for his work on Mogul Mowgli.
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

Could Ultron Beat Thanos? What If finally answers the question

Could Ultron beat Thanos? Ever since Infinity War revealed the Mad Titan as Marvel’s biggest threat (up until that point — we’re sure Kang will cause worse headaches for The Avengers), fans have been wondering if Age of Ultron’s antagonist would have fared better if given half the chance. What If? episode 8 finally answers that question in a swift fashion.
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Marvel’s What If…? “What If…Ultron Won?”

Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton seek to destroy killer-robot Ultron following a cataclysmic event. We’re one step closer to the season finale of Marvel’s latest animated series. But, unfortunately, our celebration is far from glowing. The second-to-last episode of Marvel’s What If explores another dark scenario in which the villainous Ultron from Avengers: Age of Ultron became victorious over Earth’s mightiest heroes. What’s even worse is that he finally gains control over Vision’s body and the Infinity Stones. Man, the Avengers couldn’t catch a break this season. Luckily, the remaining two survivors are not going down without a fight.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

How Strong is Uatu in the Marvel Universe Explained? Analysis from What If..? Series

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Uatu has been a constant in the canon series of What If..? and he has been watching the different alternate realities all this time, knowing what happened and what is supposed to, and he is no simple character as he is powerful as well. As seen in Episode 8, he is strong enough to face one of the hardest-to-beat villains, showing that he is beyond most heroes in the Marvel Universe. Here is an analysis of his strength from the series.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy