Clippings: Paul George is stepping up in the locker room
The official start of Clippers preseason on Monday showcased some returning veteran action, but mostly highlighted the youth. Amir Coffey led the team in minutes played with 31, while Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, and Justise Winslow chipped in 30, 28, and 25 minutes, respectively. Rookie Brandon Boston Jr. and training camp invitees Moses Wright, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Harry Giles III (while vying for the last roster spot) also contributed to the close victory over the Nuggets.www.clipsnation.com
