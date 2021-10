Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) at Denver Nuggets (0-2) The Minnesota Timberwolves continue their preseason slate by heading to the Mile-High City to face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. That means Karl-Anthony Towns is likely going to show up with a fire under his (you know what) and try to outduel the Joker regardless of the meaningless-ness of this preseason game. Still, a matchup with two of the most gifted players in the NBA going head-to-head is worth watching.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO