The list of potential Jim Boeheim successors at Syracuse basketball is a short one
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is set to begin less than three weeks from now with the first scrimmage just 20 days away. So, naturally, the conversation around basketball is picking up as we get closer to the season. In what’s become topical around Syracuse and the ACC, Jim Boeheim’s (evergreen?) pending retirement feels like a conversation we need to rehash, no matter how banal.www.nunesmagician.com
Comments / 4