It’s getting close to December, which means soon enough we’ll all be busy crafting our Best of 2021 lists to show off just how killer the past year was for music. For many, Born Losers Records will be plenty present, as the Philadelphia indie label has soundtracked the year with a sterling sound that includes ace efforts from Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers, Korine, and Catherine Moan. The latest entry to consideration into our hearts, minds, and playlists comes from They/Live, who today drops a pulsating new synth-pop tune called “Another Body.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO