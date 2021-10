I’ve been getting back into professional wrestling. What was a quasi-unrelated hobby of mine throughout my school years — motivated mostly by having a family friend that got the WWE pay-per-views for free through his telecommunications job, back when they weren’t available on their stupid subscription network — was just something to completely divert what I thought my interests were. I was this snobby teenager that thought I knew absolutely everything and the perfect trajectory of what to become, teaching music at some university somewhere or being lucky enough to perform for a living. That’s dumb! Who realistically thinks about their future like that?

