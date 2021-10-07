CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

These Are The Ten Top Stock Holdings Of Daniel Loeb

By Aman Jain
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Daniel Loeb (full name Daniel Seth Loeb) is a billionaire and hedge fund manager . In 1995, Loeb founded Third Point, a New York-based hedge fund, which manages about $19 billion in assets. He is known for launching activist campaigns against companies in several industries, including Yahoo!, Sony, and more. Loeb has an economics degree from Columbia University. Let’s take a look at the ten top stock holdings of Daniel Loeb.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Top Stock Holdings Of Daniel Loeb

We have referred to the latest 13F filing (June 30, 2021) to come up with the ten top stock holdings of Daniel Loeb. Following are the ten top stock holdings of Daniel Loeb:

  1. Amazon.com

Founded in 1994, this company offers online retail shopping services, hardware, as well as web services. Loeb owns 145,000 shares of Amazon .com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), having a value of more than $502 million. Amazon accounts for 2.92% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is up almost 1% YTD but is down over 12% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Seattle, Wash. and is currently trading over $3,304.

  1. Paysafe

Founded in 1996, this company offers online payment solutions. Loeb owns 41,500,000 shares of Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE), having a value of more than $502 million. Paysafe accounts for 2.94% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is down more than 50% YTD and over 35% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in London, and is currently trading over $7.

  1. Intuit

Founded in 1983, this company offers business and financial management solutions. Loeb owns 1,100,000 shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), having a value of more than $539 million. Intuit accounts for 3.16% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is up more than 40% YTD and over 5% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. and is currently trading over $539.

  1. SoFi Technologies

Founded in 2011, it is a financial services firm that offers personal loans, credit card, home loans and in-school loans. Loeb owns 28,897,766 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI), having a value of more than $553 million. SoFi Technologies accounts for 3.25% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is up more than 33% YTD. The company has its headquarters in San Francisco, Calif. and is currently trading over $16.

  1. Walt Disney

Founded in 1923, it is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. Loeb owns 4,150,000 shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), having a value of more than $729 million. Walt Disney accounts for 4.27% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is down more than 3% YTD but is up over 1% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Burbank, Calif. and is currently trading over $176.

  1. Danaher

Founded in 1969, this company designs, makes and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. Loeb owns 2,865,000 shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), having a value of more than $768 million. Danaher accounts for 4.50% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is up more than 35% YTD and over 8% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Washington DC, and is currently trading over $299.

  1. Intel

Founded in 1968, this company designs, makes and sells computer products and technologies. Loeb owns 14,000,000 shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), having a value of more than $785 million. Intel accounts for 4.60% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is up more than 8% YTD but is down over 2% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. and is currently trading over $54.

  1. PG&E

Founded in 1995, this company generates, transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas to customers. Loeb owns 81,935,257 shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), having a value of more than $833 million. PG&E accounts for 4.88% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is down more than 18% in the last three months and almost 1% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in San Francisco, Calif. and is currently trading over $10.20.

  1. SentinelOne

Founded in 2013, this company offers endpoint security software to detect, model, predict and block threats and malware on any computing device. Loeb owns 25,362,482 shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S), having a value of more than $1,077 million. SentinelOne accounts for 6.3% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is up more than 6% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. and is currently trading over $55.

  1. Upstart Holdings

Founded in 2013, this company offers a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform. Loeb owns 13,381,222 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST), having a value of more than $1,671 million. Upstart Holdings accounts for 9.79% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is up more than 650% YTD and over 150% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in San Mateo, Calif. and is currently trading over $316.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

The Top Tech Stock to Buy in October

Nvidia is one of the leading chipmakers being held back by the chip shortage. Wall Street is expecting long-term sales and profit growth to rocket higher. A pending acquisition could accelerate Nvidia's growth trajectory even further. Because the computer chip shortage gets so much attention -- and rightly so considering...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
coinspeaker.com

Top-Performing Energy Stocks in 2021

The energy sector is booming, and there are many reasons for this trend: the hike in gasoline prices, increased investment worldwide, and new technologies that have made drilling more efficient than ever before. In this guide, we’ll take a look at some of the best-performing stocks in this space. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Robot-Run Large Cap ETF Has Shed Facebook Stake And Counts Tesla, Apple And These Stocks Among Top Holdings

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap ETF (NYSE:QRFT) has retained its holdings in “big tech” companies such as Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), while reducing or divesting its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). What Happened: The exchange-traded fund, which is driven by artificial intelligence,...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
investing.com

3 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

Due to heightened volatility in the markets as of late, driven by concerns over the debt ceiling and supply chain issues, investors should consider cash-rich companies that can navigate the current market situation. Three stocks that fit the bill include LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X).September and October have historically been considered two of the worst months for the market, and this year has been no different. Investors are dealing with an assortment of concerns ranging from the debt crisis to supply chain issues. In times of volatility, one strategy I like to employ is investing in “cash cow” stocks. These companies continuously produce steady cash flow.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in October

Volatility has encouraged retail investors to put their money to work in the stock market over the past year. Though it's great to see young people investing, their investment choices are sometimes a head-scratcher. For better or worse, volatility has played a big role in the stock market since the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E Corporation#Intel Corporation#Danaher Corporation#Online Retail#Third Point#Yahoo#Columbia University#Amazon Com Founded#Amzn#Paysafe Founded#Paysafe Ltd#Psfe#Intuit Founded#Intuit Inc#Intu
investing.com

Nvidia Stock: A Top Tech Pick

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) operates worldwide as a visual computing company. It operates in two segments: Graphics, and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms. The Compute & Networking segment offers data...
MARKETS
Forbes

What Happening With Booking Holdings’ Stock?

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) recently released its Q2 report, wherein revenues came in 8% ahead of our estimates but adjusted earnings per share were worse than the expectations. In Q2, the company’s revenues nearly doubled sequentially from the first quarter to $2.16 billion, largely driven by a 2x growth in gross travel bookings (that include cost, taxes, and fees of all services booked). However, BKNG’s total revenues in the quarter were still down 44% from 2019 levels. Q2 2021 has shown rising travel demand as it saw the company’s room nights increase 59% compared to the first quarter of 2021 - thanks to the stronger results in Europe and in the U.S. This metric was down 26% compared to Q2 2019, but that was a lot better than the 54% drop it saw in the previous quarter when compared to Q1 2019. In addition, the travel company posted an adjusted loss of $2.55 per share as it spent aggressively on marketing in an attempt to gain market share.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. Westlake Chemical Corporation Price...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks Under $10 Wall Street Predicts Will Surge by 50%

While there are several concerns, factors such as an expectation of solid third-quarter earnings and the continuation of near-zero interest rate policy should support the stock market in the coming months. Therefore, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally sound low-priced stocks Arcos Dorados (ARCO), Adecoagro (AGRO), and Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) to one’s portfolio. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally by 50% or more in price in the near term. Read on.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

5 Top Penny Stocks Analysts Say To Buy Now With 123%-733% Targets

Whether you’re looking for penny stocks to buy now or ones to add to a watch list, there’s a process involved in finding the best. Of course, a lot will depend on your strategy and outlook on the market. But there are a few basic steps to take. First, understanding why certain stocks move the way that they do.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy