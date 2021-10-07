CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Putting People First in Your Business

By Emily Washcovick
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yxdp_0cK3jlYb00

Behind the Review host and Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week’s episode of the podcast.

A business is more than just brick and mortar and a few products. It’s the offspring of the business owner, and as an owner, you want customers to experience the very best you have to offer. Setting—and realizing—expectations for that experience, as soon as the customer walks through your door, can be one of the things that keeps them coming back.

That’s why Milk + Honey owner Alissa designed her space to create a relaxing, luxurious atmosphere that instantly calms and relaxes clients from the second they enter.

“Our main goal and mission at Milk + Honey is to make people feel good. The vibe of Milk + Honey, the mood there, as soon as you walk through the doors, we do place a lot of attention on architecture and really utilizing architecture to enhance that experience. As you continue to go further and deeper into the spa, it's darker, quieter, just more relaxed.”

That unique vibe was exactly what hooked Yelp reviewer Melissa M. , who was trying out different spas throughout the Houston area. When she landed on Milk + Honey, she knew it was the one.

“I love, love, love Milk + Honey. When we found Milk + Honey, there was no need to go anywhere else. I love everything about this place. Free parking in a convenient location is great. The staff is professional yet friendly. The interior is clean and well kept. The locker room is just big enough, and I've never had to wait for a shower.

They have all the amenities you'd want—from a hairdryer, showers, little items you might've forgotten, etc. The massages I've had, especially by Nia, have been amazing. I'm absolutely in love with Nia and her ability to know how to do a massage. She's a master.”

Owner Alissa agreed: “We are not in the business of providing massages and facials. We are in the business of making people feel good and giving them even just a two-hour respite from their life and reality. All of those little details of that experience are just so important because they're not coming in for a massage. It really is that whole decompression process.”

But no one can create such a special atmosphere if they’re not surrounded by their own support system. For Alissa, who is a busy mother of three in addition to owning a successful business, that means creating a great team of employees and treating them well. She knows that one secret to hiring good people is to treat them as you would your customers.

The support her staff receives, from paid vacation days to 401k matching, creates a happy and supportive environment that shows in the care and attention to detail taken by everyone at Milk + Honey. Her employees are invested in the success of her company.

“Even when the reception people would walk you into the locker room and show you all the different amenities, they made an effort to tidy things. They didn't just stay in their lane. They were picking up items or making sure that the interior of the locker room was as clean and as tidy as possible, which I really appreciated because when I go to a spa. I'm not just paying for the massage. I'm also paying for the full experience,” said Melissa.

Alissa had succeeded at creating the ultimate in-person spa experience, but she didn’t stop here. Developing more passive revenue streams would also help diversify her offerings and boost her bottom line.

“I'd been wanting to create products for a long time. Creating them allowed me to flex some different muscles and do something new without having to leave Milk + Honey, which I love—it's my first baby in all of the ways.”

Alissa also created a membership model, which she said runs somewhat in the background of her business, without needing much support from employees or herself. While it doesn’t have the biggest financial impact, it is a consistent source of revenue and gives rewards to clients like Melissa by offering discounts on services.

“Once we found Milk + Honey, I really was like, this is the place I'm going to come consistently. And when they mentioned to me that they have this subscription model where you get a discount if you sign up for a monthly subscription, I was like, this is great because I want to come here anyway. I want to come to Nia anyway, and getting a discount is kind of like icing on the cake.”

Exceptional customer service and a relaxing experience have made Milk + Honey a successful, not-so-small business with six locations in Texas and one in Los Angeles. Alissa used these tips to help her business flourish:

  • Use your physical space to create an atmosphere. That brick and mortar can start your customer’s journey on the right foot with the right look and feel.
  • Make your employees feel as valuable as the customers. A team that feels valued and respected will pass that on to your customers, and play an active part in growing your business.
  • Test out passive revenue streams. They can help increase revenue and keep businesses afloat during downturns.
  • When things go wrong, what matters most is your reaction. That's what separates truly exceptional customer service from the average.

Listen to the episode below to hear from Alissa and Melissa, and subscribe to Behind the Review for more from new business owners and reviewers every Thursday.

Entrepreneur · Putting People First in Your Business

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Fang

Be Selfish To Grow Your Business

Side hustling has grown in popularity in the last few years. With the pandemic, we’ve seen more people creating side income sources to help manage financial stability in their everyday lives.
hometownusa.net

Blogs. Are They Important for Your Business?

No matter if you are monitoring your own website, or investing with a local agency, its important that you include blogs into your routine. Blogs give your company a multitude of benefits. Below we have included the top reasons that you as a business owner should invest in creating a blog.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Kristen Roberts of Trestle Law: “Work on your business not IN your business”

Work on your business not IN your business. When I first started my law practice, I was doing all the things — legal work, blogging, invoicing, intake, interviewing, etc. It was overwhelming. It never gave me the time to consider my “why,” the structure I wanted for my firm, and ability to step away and look at the 30,000 foot picture. These things are important if you have notions of growth.
ECONOMY
Concord Monitor

Running a business with your spouse

Every year, hundreds of New Hampshire married couples start joint businesses together, and to do so, many of these couples use the help of New Hampshire lawyers. Their lawyer’s help may consist, for example, of planning with the couple and drafting for them an operating agreement for their husband-wife LLC. Even operating agreements for husband-wife LLCs involve important but difficult federal income tax issues, Social Security Taxes issues and issues under IRC section 199A. (Section 199A is the IRC section that provides annual 20% federal income tax deductions to the members of multi- member LLCs if their LLCs are properly structured.)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ocmomblog.com

Supercharge Your Business Efficiency

When you’re running a business, whatever that business may be, it is really important that you focus on improving efficiency in your company. Why? Because a more efficient business is always going to be a more profitable business at the end of the day. Business efficiency focuses on maximizing the...
SOFTWARE
yourmoney.com

Money worries put people off having a baby

Barclays surveyed 500 expectant parents and 500 people who are postponing starting a family. Nearly half (46 per cent) said feeling financially unprepared was the main reason they had chosen to wait. Four in ten (39 per cent) said they wanted to focus on their career, around a third (30...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Forbes

Optimization In Business: People Over Algorithms

Chris Knerr is a CxO, Senior Business Strategist, Trusted Advisor, Fortune 50 Executive, Entrepreneur and Change Agent. We often have good instincts about who to talk to — strangers, I mean. It’s unclear why we feel drawn to some people and disinclined to interact with others. For the sake of argument, let’s agree it’s intuition and that our intuition, at least some of the time, is valid and valuable. And if we’re wrong, in most non-edgy business or social situations, the likely worst case is we’ll shrug it off and wonder why we wanted to talk to that person.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yelp#Review#Milk Honey
Forbes

Why Your Brand Is Your Greatest Business Asset

Owner of HighKey Enterprises. We grow and make ELITE personal brands. In my view, it doesn’t matter what your business sells. It doesn’t matter how well the company is doing on a stock exchange. It also doesn’t matter how much profit you make every quarter. All of these things can...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

How to put your home into a living trust

Q: How do I go about getting my house into our trust? Do I need to contact the person who did the trust for us? Do I need to use the attorney who set up the trust? Do I even need an attorney to do this?. A: You should know...
REAL ESTATE
GovExec.com

America Is Running Out of Everything

Is it just me, or does it feel like America is running out of everything?. I visited CVS last week to pick up some at-home COVID-19 tests. They’d been sold out for a week, an employee told me. So I asked about paper towels. “We’re out of those too,” he said. “Try Walgreens.” I drove to a Walgreens that had paper towels. But when I asked a pharmacist to fill some very common prescriptions, he told me the store had run out. “Try the Target up the road,” he suggested. Target’s pharmacy had the meds, but its front area was alarmingly barren, like the canned-food section of a grocery store one hour before a hurricane makes landfall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out This Week – Here is Who Gets It and What to Know

There is a new batch of stimulus money going out this week that will put billions of dollars in people’s accounts. Find out who gets it and what you should know. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Podcast
EatThis

Costco Members Say These 5 Items Are More Expensive Right Now

The past two years have not been a fun one for grocery shoppers, with shortages, discontinuations, changes in item sizes, and more issues affecting the most popular products. In addition to not being able to cross off everything on your grocery list, the total receipt may be more than usual thanks to price hikes at grocery stores including everyone's favorite warehouse chain.
RETAIL
TODAY.com

Store shortages could cause trouble for holiday shoppers: 4 steps to take now

If there is ever a year to avoid last-minute holiday shopping, this is it. Shipping and distribution delays continue to hamper businesses across the country as dozens of cargo ships linger at the nation's largest ports, and trucks, railways and warehouses remain understaffed in the effort to transport those goods.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Atlanta

Online Purchase Scams Up; BBB Warns Holiday Shopping Is At Risk

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) PRESS RELEASE: Online purchase scams now account for more than a third of all scam reports filed with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Four out of five consumers who report such scams lose money, making it the #1 riskiest scam type. BBB is warning consumers ahead of the holiday shopping season to know how scammers deceive consumers, whether they are actively shopping or passively browsing. The 2021 BBB Online Purchase Scams Report examines more than 55,000 online purchase scam reports submitted to BBB Scam Tracker between 2015 and 2021 and new survey research conducted in 2021 to get insights from those who...
ATLANTA, GA
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

999
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy