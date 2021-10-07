CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 1 Auto, Tires and Trucks Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...

Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Buy Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Xos stock surges after Wedbush sees it more than doubling, as EV maker is set to be a 'winner' in commercial market

Shares of Xos Inc. rallied 3.3% in premarket trading Monday, after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recommended investors buy, which a chance of doubling their investment, saying the electric truck maker is positioned to be a "winner" in the commercial electric vehicle (EV) market. Ives initiated coverage of Xos with an outperform rating and stock price target of $10, which implies a 121% gain off Friday's closing price of $4.53. "XOS Trucks is an innovative low-emissions solution to last-mile deliveries," Ives wrote in a note to clients. "Acting as one of the first movers in this burgeoning area of the EV market, XOS has a proven product that is already on the road with the ongoing development of future iterations." The stock has tumbled 40% since Aug. 20, when the stock started trading under the ticker "XOS" after the completion of the going-public merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) NextGen Acquisitions Corp. The S&P 500 has slipped 1.1% over the same time.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Entrepreneur

Pick These 5 Low P/CF Stocks for a Value-Based Portfolio

Value style is considered one of the best practices when it comes to picking stocks. Value investing is essentially about selecting stocks that are fundamentally sound but have been beaten down by some external factors, such as the pandemic. Such stocks are poised to bounce back as and when investors recognize the inherent value of companies. Certainly, value investment strategy suits best to investors having long-term horizon.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

Growth stocks have been feeling some pressure in the markets lately, but there have been some standouts. Asana, Upstart, and Upwork have been strong performers thanks to strong and accelerating revenue growth. Each company could continue to perform for long-term investors as they expand into large addressable markets. Let's face...
STOCKS

