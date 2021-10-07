Celebrating Two Decades Of Art in Kayenta – October 8th, 9th, and 10th – 2021
Kayenta, UT – October 8th through Sunday, October 10th, 2021. The Kayenta Arts Foundation is pleased to announce the 21st annual Art in Kayenta Festival!. Each fall, thousands of art enthusiasts and families have been making their way to Kayenta Art Village for Ivins’s annual three-day FREE art festival. Not only do festival-goers enjoy spectacular art, but they are also treated to stunning desert vistas, culinary delights from festival vendors, a beer and wine garden, live music, and Kayenta’s own delightful Xetava Gardens Café.suindependent.com
