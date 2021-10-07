CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans QB Davis Mills doesn't anticipate difficulties in forging chemistry with WR Danny Amendola

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills developed a decent connection with slot receiver Anthony Miller, connecting for five catches for 23 yards and a touchdown, Mills’ only score of his two career starts.

Then, the Texans released Miller on Wednesday. Now, the third-rounder from Stanford will have to develop a new connection with receiver Danny Amendola, who will take Miller’s place in the slot in the Texans’ offense.

Mills believes he will be able to get up to speed quickly and forge chemistry with the 35-year-old wideout from Texas Tech.

“I don’t think it’s too hard getting familiar with Danny,” Mills said. “He’s been really consistent with what he’s put on tape here with the Texans so far, in practice and what I’ve thrown with him during and after practice. He’s out there to work, I even got some reps with him today. He’s going to be in the right spot. He knows the system, he’s played in the system before with other teams. He’s going to be a good target this weekend.”

Amendola had been out the past two games with a thigh injury sustained in the 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. In his two games with the Texans, the two-time Super Bowl champion has caught six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

