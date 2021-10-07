Gretel AI raises $50M for a platform that lets engineers build and use synthetic data sets to ensure the privacy of their actual data
Gretel AI, which lets engineers create anonymized, synthetic data sets based on their actual data sets to use in their analytics and to train machine learning models has closed $50 million in funding, a Series B that it will be using to get the company to the next stage of development. The product — which is built as a SaaS product but can also be accessed via APIs — is still in beta but aims to be open to general availability later this year.techcrunch.com
Comments / 0