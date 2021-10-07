CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingston, NY

Letter: Kingston road redesigns have made things worse

By Letter to the editor
Daily Freeman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have lived in Kingston for the last seven decades. We are a small city but someone wants us to look like the big city 90 miles south of us. When I first saw Greenkill Avenue’s new striping, with the trail alongside it, all I could think of was, “Who was responsible for such a mess?” Now I see Broadway with like striping, wider sidewalks (why?), less actual driving space, and many more ways for cars, people and cyclists to be involved in accidents than before.

www.dailyfreeman.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Accident Prone Turn Now Against the Law on Popular Kingston Road

If you're caught making this turn moving forward, you could get receive a ticket. If you've ever driven on Ulster Ave in the Kingston area, near the Hoffman Car Wash at 750 Ulster Ave, you've probably witnessed an accident at one time or another. Numerous accidents happen almost daily, as drivers try to make a left turn into the car wash, some drivers also try to cross the busy road to head southbound.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Freeman

Snapshot: New sidewalk installed at Broadway intersection in Midtown Kingston

Jason Decker, of Red Hook-based Annandale Construction Corp., was among workers installing a new sidewalk on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the intersection of Broadway, Pine Grove Avenue and Grand Street in Midtown Kingston. The intersection has been undergoing a realignment to ease the flow of traffic from one side of Broadway to the other. (Tania Barricklo/Daily Freeman)
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Freeman

Births at Kingston Hospital: Aug. 2-Sept. 11, 2021

CASTILLO-ORTIZ, Elvira and Cristobal Ortiz, city of Poughkeepsie, a son, Ezekiel Eleazar. ROOTS, Nikkesha Woodard and Salaudeen Roots, Kingston, a son, Legacy Asad. GALDAMEZ WILBER, Kristina Wilber and Tomas Galdamez Navarrete, a daughter, Skylar Polly. Aug. 27. DRESCHER, Sierra and Brandon, town of Saugerties, a son, Brody Michael. Sept. 1.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Freeman

Italian Festival takes place in Kingston on Sunday

KINGSTON, N.Y. — The Ulster County Italian American Foundation’s 14th annual Italian Festival will return to T.R. Gallo Park at the foot of Broadway on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The opening ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on the main stage followed by a full day...
KINGSTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
Kingston, NY
Government
Daily Freeman

Kingston council OKs funding for new fire engine

KINGSTON, N.Y. — Funding has been approved for the Kingston Fire Department to buy a new engine, a move that officials say will save taxpayers money in the long run and modernize the department’s fleet. During an online meeting Tuesday, the Common Council unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing the purchase...
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Letters to the editor (10/6/21)

Topics include: Diaz Ambulance seeks more Town funding; Good-Cause eviction; Protect women’s right to decide; Election Signs; and more . . . Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo. The Woodstock Times, New Paltz Times, Kingston Times, Saugerties Times and Almanac Weekly have been consolidated into one news source… Hudson Valley One....
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Condo Complex In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley home was left uninhabitable after a two-alarm kitchen fire broke out at an area condo complex. First responders in Dutchess County responded to the Envoy Plaza Condo Complex on Beechwood Avenue in Poughkeepsie shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, where there was a report of a…
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars
Daily Freeman

Kingston council OKs borrowing $13.4M for Dietz Stadium improvements

KINGSTON, N.Y. — The Common Council has given the city authorization to borrow money for repairs and improvements to Dietz Memorial Stadium. The work is expected to cost about $18.7 million. The council on Tuesday unanimously approved borrowing up to $13.4 million to put toward the project. The council also...
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Freeman

Fire damages motel in Highland

HIGHLAND, N.Y. — The Atlas Motor Lodge on Tilson Avenue Extension was ordered evacuated after a fire in a lower-level room, Highland Fire Chief Peter Miller said Tuesday. The blaze at 125 Tilson Ave. Extension, near the southbound entrance to the Mid-Hudson Bridge, was reported by multiple callers about 5:20 p.m. Monday because it was visible from adjacent U.S. Route 9W, Miller said. Arriving units found an active fire in Room 26 but searched the room and found no one inside, he said.
HIGHLAND, NY
kingstonhappenings.org

Things To Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY 10/1-10/3

Happy October, everyone! Fall is now in full swing and there are major outdoor events happening every weekend this season, such as the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival and Uptown Kingston’s Stockade Faire. Add to those events plenty of live music performances, historic and nature tours, and a wide variety of community events to keep you busy this weekend.
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Freeman

Letter: Dogs pose threats to ecology, public safety

The photo published on Saturday, Oct. 9, of a woman placidly sitting underneath a tree with her dog at Kingston Point is typical of the dog mania consuming the psyche of Ulster County residents but blithely ignores their public safety threat and the ecological damage that dogs have been inflicting throughout New York state.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Freeman

Start-up date for GlidePath power plant in town of Ulster moved back again

TOWN OF ULSTER, N.Y. — The Town Board has approved a second extension for Lincoln Park DG LLC to get its planned GlidePath electric-generating plant online. The one-year extension, approved last week, follows a nine-month extension that was approved in January for the same reason: a delay in getting approval from Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. to connect to the local power grid.
ULSTER, NY
New York YIMBY |

Affordable Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 22-22 Steinway Street in Astoria, Queens

There are affordable housing lottery units available at 22-22 Steinway Street, a four-story residential building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by NDKazalas Architecture, the structure yields 13 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $139,620.
QUEENS, NY
capenews.net

Route 28 Redesign Could Include Roundabouts At Heights, Sandwich Road

A conceptual design meeting was held on Tuesday evening, October 5, at Morse Pond School to introduce the Falmouth community to the proposed road designs as part of the Route 28 Corridor project. The Department of Public Works hosted the meeting with Greenman-Pedersen, Inc., or GPI, the on-call traffic consulting...
FALMOUTH, MA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Five vehicles hit by gunfire in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police responded to the area of Hudson Garden Apartments on Monday at approximately 9:13 p.m. after Poughkeepsie city 911 received multiple reports of “shots fired.” Police did not locate any victims in the vicinity but located several vehicles with damage from gunfire. According to police, they found five...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
CBS Philly

City Councilmember, Health Department Addressing ‘Ridiculously Unacceptable’ Rat Infestation In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of rats everywhere. CBS3 exposed a big rat infestation problem in one neighborhood Monday night after a block captain in North Philadelphia reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Our report is now getting action for worried families and businesses. “No one should be living like this in the city of Philadelphia,” City Councilmember Cindy Bass said. Rats are roaming the streets near the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue. Block captain Yolanda Murray says they are spilling over from a vacant lot into homes and businesses, and the infestation is getting out of hand. She says she reached out to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Freeman

Woodstock man injured in 30-foot fall

WOODSTOCK, N.Y. — An elderly man was flown to a hospital by helicopter after falling about 30 feet down a rock cliff on his Raycliffe Drive property, Woodstock Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Rose said Tuesday. The department responded about 4 p.m. Monday and found the man had suffered “injuries that...
WOODSTOCK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy