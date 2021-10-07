Letter: Kingston road redesigns have made things worse

I have lived in Kingston for the last seven decades. We are a small city but someone wants us to look like the big city 90 miles south of us. When I first saw Greenkill Avenue’s new striping, with the trail alongside it, all I could think of was, “Who was responsible for such a mess?” Now I see Broadway with like striping, wider sidewalks (why?), less actual driving space, and many more ways for cars, people and cyclists to be involved in accidents than before.