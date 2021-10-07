THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Taijh Alston has overcome injuries to lead West Virginia’s defensive line
Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Redshirt junior Taijh Alston suffered three major injuries during his first four years in college football. The standout defensive lineman tore his ACL as a freshman at East Carolina in 2017, tore that same ACL in 2019 after arriving at West Virginia, and tore his Achilles tendon before the 2020 season. Now Alston is in his fifth year of college football, and his third as a Mountaineer, and he is stepping up as the leader of the WVU defensive line.www.smokingmusket.com
